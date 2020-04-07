Softball programs remain ready despite current holding pattern

The Columbia program is rich in tradition. The Eagles compiled a 32-2 mark in 2018, winning their first 26 games. They went 34-3 in 2014 and won 23 successive games during one stretch.

While club softball doesn't hit full swing until later in the spring, St. Louis Chaos coach Rachel Gill said the shelter-in-place orders in the St. Louis region and Illinois have affected the club softball world.

Even though all isn't lost for this summer, Gill said there is an air of unease.

“We're nervous that our entire summer is going to be canceled," Gill said. We've been through about a week now where we haven't been able to do any practices. We were able to do some small group stuff and lessons, but now that facilities are closed down, that's been put on hold. We're really relying on our girls to put in work themselves based on stuff that they know they need to do.”

St. Louis Chaos is feeling the pinch of the various shutdowns and postponements. After all, getting college coaches in the stands to see Chaos players is the lifeblood of the organization.