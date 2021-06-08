Softball sectional roundup: Freeburg knocks off Breese Central; Waterloo moves on

Nicole Edmiaston drove in four runs and Lizzy Ludwig struck out 10 batters as Freeburg beat Breese Central 7-2 in a Class 2A Sectional 7 semifinal softball game played in Freeburg.

With its 11th consecutive victory overall and third in three tries this season against Breese Central, Freeburg advanced to play at Nashville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday for the sectional title. Earlier this season, Freeburg and Nashville split a doubleheader.

On Tuesday, Edmiaston went 2 for 3 with a double to help lead Freeburg (23-4) to its first sectional final since 2018.

Ludwig improved to 19-1 in the circle, allowing only three hits and two runs to Breese Central in the top of the seventh inning. Ludwig also was 3 for 3 at the plate with one RBI.

Freeburg’s 12-hit attack also featured contributions from Bailey Stambaugh (3 for 4, one RBI); Maleah Blomenkamp (2 for 3, two runs scored); and Lindsey Muskopf (2 for 4, two runs scored).

Breese Central (15-12), playing in its first sectional semifinal since 2016, got RBI from Jessie Cirrincione and Julianna Huber.