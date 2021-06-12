Softball spotlight: Parkerson takes leadership role in helping Highland's postseason run

Sydney Parkerson is a wizard in the field at shortstop.
The senior anchors Highland's high-powered softball attack from the No. 3 spot in the batting order.
She's also a standout in the classroom with a grade point average well north of the 4.0 mark.
But like Superman, there is a weakness.
Parkerson isn't much on statistics.
Not racking them up — just figuring them out.
"I love math, love algebra, love geometry," she says. "But statistics is a whole new game."
Parkerson recorded her only B grade in high school during a recent college-level statistics class.
Although quick with equations, she felt lost in that class.
"For me, it was tough," she said. "Word problems, probabilities, they get me. There were so many steps to get the final answer. Too hard."
Parkerson, who sports a dynamic work ethic on and off the field, battled her way to a solid grade.
But she wants nothing to do with statistics down the road.
Even softball ones.
Parkerson said she is able to compute a batting average. But to determine her own slugging percentage or on-base percentage would be a battle.
"It's just never been that important to me," Parkerson said. "I play hard and let someone else worry about the numbers."
Parkerson is so talented that even a numbers cruncher would have trouble keeping pace with her offensive totals.
She is hitting .333 with an on-base percentage of .480. She is tied for the team lead in home runs (3) and is third in RBI (16).
Most importantly, she has become the emotional leader behind the Bulldogs' school-record run to the elite eight.
Highland (22-1) faces Chatham Glenwood (16-11) in the Class 3A Mattoon Super-Sectional at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Roundhouse Softball Complex in downtown Mattoon.
The Bulldogs, with only two seniors in the starting lineup, are one win away from their first trip to the final four. Should they come out on top Monday, the Bulldougs would advance to the one-day state tournament Thursday at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria.
Parkerson's intense drive and go-all-out attitude has become infectious.
"She plays so hard all the time even in practice," Highland coach Glenn Nicholls said. "You can't tell, watching her, whether it's game day or not. She'll be out there in practice diving for balls, rolling around in the mud, laying out for balls.
"You watch her and you just hope the other players are taking notice."
They are.
"She's what a leader should be," Highland sophomore Kelly Fuller said. "Showing us how to do it."
Parkerson has come up with numerous key hits in her two-plus years in the program. Yet her strength lies on defense. She has a knack for tracking down hard-hit balls up the middle and deep in the hole at shortstop.
She accomplishes most of those web gems with amazing diving stops.
"She used to come home from practice and tell me 'I got to dive twice' with a big smile on her face," said her father, Carl. "Diving after balls was something she was proud of — even now she still loves it."
The muddier the better.
"For me, it's the best part of the game," said Parkerson, whose freshman sister Sophie is also a key part of the team. "Getting to hits that people can't think I can get to. I love eating them up."
Parkerson broke into the starting lineup as a freshman and has been a fixture ever since. She played third base her first two seasons and was a first team all-Mississippi Valley Conference selection in 2019 when she hit .349 with 18 RBI.
Also, Parkerson loves her summer job as a lifeguard. She plays softball nearly year round as a longtime member of the Black Widows Club team.
Parkerson, who will continue her career at Truman State University in Kirksville, started the season with a bang by going 3-for-4 with two RBI in a 6-0 win over Belleville West. She also made a highlight-reel defensive play at short in that contest.
But for now, she is enjoying the Bulldogs' record-setting ride.
"At the start of the season we were nervous about how the season was going to go with all these underclassmen," Parkerson said. "Everyone just figured it out on their own and everyone has stepped up at the right time."