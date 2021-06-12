Softball spotlight: Parkerson takes leadership role in helping Highland's postseason run

"You watch her and you just hope the other players are taking notice."

They are.

"She's what a leader should be," Highland sophomore Kelly Fuller said. "Showing us how to do it."

Parkerson has come up with numerous key hits in her two-plus years in the program. Yet her strength lies on defense. She has a knack for tracking down hard-hit balls up the middle and deep in the hole at shortstop.

She accomplishes most of those web gems with amazing diving stops.

"She used to come home from practice and tell me 'I got to dive twice' with a big smile on her face," said her father, Carl. "Diving after balls was something she was proud of — even now she still loves it."

The muddier the better.

"For me, it's the best part of the game," said Parkerson, whose freshman sister Sophie is also a key part of the team. "Getting to hits that people can't think I can get to. I love eating them up."

Parkerson broke into the starting lineup as a freshman and has been a fixture ever since. She played third base her first two seasons and was a first team all-Mississippi Valley Conference selection in 2019 when she hit .349 with 18 RBI.