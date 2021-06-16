Softball spotlight: Small Town Sam leads Highland into first state tournament

She did not allow an earned run over her first 131 innings this season covering 18 starts before Collinsville finally nicked her for a tally during a 5-4 loss May 29.

"She's always dominated no matter what level she was in," Highland coach Glenn Nicholls. "In junior high she was dominant, club ball (under) 10, U-12, U-14, she was always the best pitcher out there.

"And that hasn't changed at all."

Miener has the ability to take over a contest through sheer will and determination. It is not uncommon to hear her mumbling to herself in an effort to push her game up a notch.

Highland shortstop Sydney Parkerson and Miener are the only two seniors in the starting lineup. Parkerson has seen first hand how Miener pushes her way through the rare difficult times.

"When I'm behind her and if she messes up just a little bit, you can hear her frustration," Parkerson said. "Then she fixes it the next pitch. It's great to see."

Nicholls first coached Miener on the junior high level. He knew she was something special from the start.