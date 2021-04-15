Spring softball season preview spotlight: Civic Memorial's Hardy chases program's home run record

BETHALTO — Ally Hardy is well aware of the punishment that lies ahead.
Still, the Civic Memorial senior slugger continues to punish one softball after another on a routine basis during practice.
"Each player gets six pitches," Eagles coach Luke Angelo said. "And she'll regularly hit three or four over the fence."
That's where the extra work comes in.
Players who hit balls over the wall at the Bethalto Sports Complex are forced to run and retrieve each blast after their batting practice turn is over.
The hard-hitting Hardy routinely slams drives that can roll forever.
Thus, the 5-foot-7 powder keg has to put in plenty of leg work to fetch her round trippers.
"When she gets a hold of them, they're not 201-foot homers. More like 275 — or more," Angelo said, "She makes solid contact and the ball just goes. You can hear it."
Hardy has been known to pepper drives off a utility shed that sits at last 50 feet beyond the wall.
"Sometimes they're not easy to find," Hardy said. "There's a bunch of equipment back there and they always get caught under something. Usually, it takes me a while to find all of them."
By that time, each member of the team has gotten their reps in and it's time to go again.
Hardly has spent countless hours hitting balls, chasing them, then hustling back to the cage for more home run derby.
"She gets in her running that way," Angelo joked.
Hardy’s blasts are not reserved just for practice. She set the program's single-season record by drilling nine homers in 2019, the last season softball was played in Illinois.
Coupled with four homers as a freshman, Hardy has a good chance to set the school career record of 20. And she could accomplish the feat in just three seasons, not four.
"It's something I'm shooting for, but that's not the biggest thing," Hardy says. "We're pretty young, but we have a lot of talent."
Hardy is one of just two seniors on the Eagles' roster. After missing her junior campaign because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she realizes that she is now one of the grizzled veterans on the squad.
"My freshman year, I was really nervous," she said. "I hope to try and help some of them the way everybody went out of their way to help me."
Hardy is excited about playing competitive softball for the first time in almost two years. She also plays basketball and averaged 2.5 points and 1.8 rebounds as one of the first players off the bench for the Eagles, who won 16 of 17 games in a truncated season that finished in mid-March.
"I'm a softball girl playing basketball for fun," she said.
Hardy, who starts in left field and bats third in the order, broke into the starting lineup as a freshman and has not looked back. She carries a .302 career average into this week's season opener with 13 home runs and 50 RBI.
She first began playing tee-ball at age 4 and immediately fell in love with the game. She competed in numerous activities before narrowing her choices to softball and basketball upon entering high school.
One of the most popular players on the team, Hardy loves to joke around with her teammates.
"Everyone likes her and respects her," Angelo said.
Hardy's long home runs have reached legendary status. So have some of her antics off the field.
Prior to a postseason game against Mascoutah on May 20, 2019, a tired Hardy took the advice of a teammate and chugged down an energy drink for the first time minutes before the contest. But it had some ill effects. She was wired for most of the afternoon and had to be lifted from the contest after striking out three times.
"I was excited and I was hyping everybody up and having a lot of fun," Hardy said. "Then the game comes around and I get up to the plate and my legs and arms are shaking. Something weird started happening with my vision, too."
The episode has become part of the rich history of the program.
"It's funny looking back now," said her father, Bob. "Wasn't so funny at the time."
Hardy, a resident of nearby Moro, still takes ribbing from her teammates about the incident. She just goes along with them.
"The other day, when everyone was talking about the season opener, she joked, 'I'll bring the (energy) drinks,' " Angelo said. "That's her sense of humor."
Hardy plans on attending Mizzou but just wants to study and not play sports.
"That makes this season really important," she said. "I want to do the best I can for my last time."
Spring softball players to watch
Ava Khoury, senior, Columbia
Illinois Wesleyan signee led one of the top attacks in the area with seven home runs in 2019. Also drove in 28 runs for the tradition-rich Eagles. Hit safely in nine of her first 11 games on the way to a .316 batting average and a .645 slugging percentage. Compiled a 3-3 mark with a 2.96 ERA as the No. 3 hurler on the staff.
Kiley Beth Kirchner, senior, Alton Marquette
The top hitter on a high-scoring team, Kirchner led the Explorers in average (.574), slugging percentage (.639) and on-base percentage (.610.). Recorded an 18-game hitting streak in the middle of the 2019 campaign, which included a pair of 5-for-5 performances.
Kaytie Kossina, senior, Belleville West
The slick infielder stole 18 bases in 19 attempts two seasons ago to help the Maroons to a 15-12 record. She hit .500 and drove in 19 runs. Struck out just five times in a team-high 96 at-bats. Also a standout volleyball player. Signed to play softball and volleyball at Southwestern Illinois College.
Lizzy Ludwig, junior, Freeburg
A towering 6-foot-1 right-hander, Ludwig struck out 158 batters in 148 innings on the way to a 13-8 mark in the circle as a freshman in 2019. She hit .330 with 20 RBI. Tossed a four-hit shutout to beat Triad 6-0 in regional final.
Ryleigh Owens, junior, Edwardsville
A standout pitcher, Owens posted a 6-0 mark with 10 saves for the Tigers two seasons ago. Held opponents without an earned run in 12 of her first 14 appearances. Gave up just one home run and one triple all season.