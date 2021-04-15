Spring softball season preview spotlight: Civic Memorial's Hardy chases program's home run record

By that time, each member of the team has gotten their reps in and it's time to go again.

Hardly has spent countless hours hitting balls, chasing them, then hustling back to the cage for more home run derby.

"She gets in her running that way," Angelo joked.

Hardy’s blasts are not reserved just for practice. She set the program's single-season record by drilling nine homers in 2019, the last season softball was played in Illinois.

Coupled with four homers as a freshman, Hardy has a good chance to set the school career record of 20. And she could accomplish the feat in just three seasons, not four.

"It's something I'm shooting for, but that's not the biggest thing," Hardy says. "We're pretty young, but we have a lot of talent."

Hardy is one of just two seniors on the Eagles' roster. After missing her junior campaign because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she realizes that she is now one of the grizzled veterans on the squad.

"My freshman year, I was really nervous," she said. "I hope to try and help some of them the way everybody went out of their way to help me."