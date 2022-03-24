Spring softball season preview spotlight: Crowder has high hopes for final — and healthy — season at Belleville East

Kylee Crowder tried to explain her reasoning.

The Belleville East High third baseman simply couldn't make anyone understand why she decided to play last season on a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee.

"Never seen anything like it," East coach Natalie Peters said. "She's extremely tough."

Crowder's reasoning was sound, at least in her mind.

Her best friend and teammate, Ava Hamilton, listened intently the day after Crowder suffered her second ACL tear in January 2021.

"She said the doctors told her that she'd torn almost everything in her knee and there wasn't anything left to tear," Hamilton recalled. "So she said, 'I might as well try and play. I can't do any further damage.' "

So Crowder, who also suffered a torn meniscus, forged ahead and gritted through immeasurable pain.

In the process, she turned in one of the most impressive seasons in the long history of the storied program.

Crowder, a junior at the time, led the Lancers with a .495 batting average and an eye-popping .774 slugging percentage. She hit a team-high five home runs and helped the Lancers reach a Class 4A sectional final.

And did so on one healthy leg.

"To me, I feel like when you love something so much, you don't want to give it up," Crowder said. "You just fight through it and try not to think about anything. You just play.”

Actually, Crowder's decision came with plenty of thought. She spoke with her mother, Patty Chesnek. She consulted doctors, surgeons and listened to teammates.

When Crowder was informed pain tolerance would be the determining factor, she pushed ahead with her decision to play.

"It was terrifying, but it was something she was (set) on doing," said Chesnek, who was a pitcher at Althoff and McKendree University. "We were cautious and I was probably pretty annoying as a mom asking her if she was doing OK about 100 times."

In reality, Chesnek and Peters were the ones filled with the most anxiety.

"I told her that if you ever feel like you can't go, you have to be honest and tell me the truth," Peters said.

Added Chesnek, "The first time she had to slide, I was scared. But after seeing her play, it was kind of amazing to watch."

Crowder played in all 34 of the Lancers' games using a brace hidden under her uniform to keep the knee as immobile as possible. She missed a couple practices and had to take it easy during some workout sessions.

Yet her determination and conviction helped carry her through.

Peters was overwhelmed with Crowder's ability to produce under the roughest of conditions.

"She didn’t miss a beat at all," Peters said. "Speed is a big part of her game. She still stole bases. She still hit for power. Just amazing."

Crowder's intense love for softball played a big role in the decision. Her sophomore season was canceled due to COVID-19. Crowder wanted to go on and play in college and she figured missing successive seasons would hinder those chances.

So she soldiered through on the way to becoming a second-team Class 4 all-state selection and first- team all-Southwestern Conference choice.

Crowder, who suffered the injury while playing club volleyball, hit safely in all but three games last spring. She recorded 15 multi-hit games, including five in a row from April 17-23.

"I wanted to try and not think about it much and just play like I normally do," Crowder said. "I told everyone that I had a lot of confidence in my ability to do this and for everyone not to worry."

Crowder never considered undergoing surgery and sitting out the season. She just had to convince those around her that playing was the right move.

"I just didn't want to miss with my time out there with my teammates and my chance at not getting to play (in college)," Crowder said.

Four days after a season-ending 6-4 loss to Minooka, Crowder underwent extensive surgery. After a long and lengthy rehab stint, she is back at 100%.

Crowder has eight hits in 15 trips to the plate in helping East win three of its first four games.

Her toughness and ability to handle adversity has already earned her a scholarship. She will attend Pensacola State College in Florida. The tradition-rich school is ranked ninth in the latest JUCO poll and is off to a 23-3 start.

For now, Crowder is reveling in her near-perfect health.

The Lancers carry high hopes into the next couple months. Crowder believes this group has the potential to reach the state tournament. East won state championships in 1989, 1995 and 2003 under legendary coach Rita Menke.

Crowder's gutsy performance last season will go down as one of the most inspiring efforts in school history.

"When she sets her mind to do something, she does it," said Hamilton, a junior infielder. "Last season was a testament to what a powerful force she really is."

