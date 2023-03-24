Emma Gipson can blow a softball past any hitter.

The Gillespie High junior right-hander fanned an eye-popping 311 batters in 196 innings last season.

The two-way standout can also hit with authority as her school-record tying eight home runs in a single campaign can attest.

Yet this diamond wizard has other skills, too.

In fact, one of her strongest attributes has nothing to do with athletics.

The aggressive fireballer is masterful at detailing cars, jeeps and trucks.

"She cleans inside, then outside and by the time she's done it looks brand new," junior teammate Lauren Bertagnolli said. "Pretty amazing."

Gillespie coach Michelle Smith also raves about her protege.

"Like a professional detailer," Smith said. "She'll come by, pick it up, take it home and bring it back a few hours later.

"Real impressive."

Gibson loves what she calls her, "part-time job."

She does the majority of the work on the weekends so it does not conflict with her real passion — softball.

"I enjoy doing it and the money's pretty good," Gipson said. "It's always great to make a little in the (free) time that I have."

Gipson, a self-anointed neat freak, always keeps her own car spotless. When others marveled at the cleanliness of her automobile, she decided to try and make a business out of cleaning.

Her attention to detail and sharp waxing skills quickly drew rave reviews around this Macoupin County town of 3,123.

Now, she has nine regular clients and plenty more on the way.

"The faculty here love her work," Smith said of her fellow high school instructors.

Gipson began her detailing career in August.

"She needed extra money and it was hard for her to get a job with games and practices all the time," said Shelley, her mother. "Once she started doing it, things spread with word of mouth. She really enjoys it and she does a good job."

Gipson could probably get into the detailing business full time.

But that would leave little room for the sport she has enjoyed since taking up tee-ball at age 5.

"Softball is a huge part of her life," Bertagnolli said.

It shows.

Gipson, who has given a verbal commitment to attend SIU Carbondale, was one of the area's most dominant pitchers last season.

She compiled a 27-4 record with a 1.60 ERA. Her killer pitch arsenal helped her strike out 10 or more batters in 16 of 29 starts, including 16 punchouts in a win over Highland.

Gipson is a terror at the plate as well. She led the team with a .542 average, 56 RBI and a slugging percentage of .925. Gipson had at least one hit in 29 of 33 games.

Actually there is very little Gipson can't do on a softball field.

"I don't let her run much," Smith said. "She could do it, we just don't want something to happen to her (while) on the bases."

Gipson did not play on the high school level as a freshman. COVID-19 concerns forced the season to start late and run until mid-June, the prime time for club competition.

She announced her presence last season with a no-hitter in her first varsity start against Ramsay.

"The name of the game is to be able to put your pitches where you want to and she's great at that," Smith said.

Gillespie has long been a breeding ground for top-notch hurlers. Kelcie Matesa, Corie Allan and Addison Bryant are among the pitchers to come out of the program. Matesa went on to a successful career at St. Louis University.

And Gipson ranks right up there among the best this school has ever produced.

"Softball's always been big around here," Gipson says. "You grow up watching the girls win games and you want to be just like them."

Gipson possesses another unique non-athletic skill. At age 10, she mastered the Yo-Yo. Every once in a while she bring the toys out and works with them.

"I think it's a little embarrassing to her now," Shelley said.

Gipson and her teammates are on a mission this season.

Gillespie compiled a 29-4 mark last spring and went on winning streaks of 11 and 12 games during the regular season.

Yet the dream of reaching the Miners' first state tournament since finishing second in 1995 came crashing to an end with a 1-0 loss to Freeburg and ace Lizzy Ludwig in the Class 2A Gillespie Sectional championship game.

Now, with eight starters returning, this group has its eye on making history.

"Last year didn't end the way we wanted it to," Gipson said. "We remember that feeling and don't want it to happen again. So we're working hard to make sure it doesn't."

Spring softball players to watch Maggie Grohmann, senior, Highland Helped Bulldogs reach Class 3A super-sectional round last season with five home runs and 32 RBI. Ended junior campaign on a 13-for-19 tear and hit safely in 17 of her last 19 games. Returning first team Post-Dispatch All-Metro infielder. Signed to play for Southwestern Illinois College. Avery Hamilton, senior, Edwardsville Signed to play at University of Illinois-Springfield. Off to a 2-0 start this season as a pitcher. As a junior, Hamilton drove in 30 runs and hit a team-leading 14 doubles to help Tigers to a third-place finish in Class 4A. She also was 5-1 in the circle with a 1.22 ERA last season. Returning first team Post-Dispatch All-Metro player. Lyla Hess, junior, Red Bud A returning second team Post-Dispatch All-Metro player. Hess began her sophomore season with an 18-game hitting streak while helping the Musketeers to an 18-11 record, their most victories since 2017 (18-12). She hit .458 with 33 RBI and four triples. Also plays basketball for Red Bud. Sam Jarman, senior, Triad Ranked among area leaders last season with seven home runs, 31 RBI, 33 runs scored and 10 doubles to help lead the Knights to a 20-victory season that included a regional title. She closed season on her second 8-game hitting streak of the campaign. Returning Post-Dispatch All-Metro first team outfielder. Kari Krueger, senior, Jerseyville Signed to play at the NCAA Division I level for Miami University in Ohio. Hitting .455 with three RBI in Panthers’ first four games this season. As a junior, led team and ranked among area leaders with eight home runs and 33 RBI and had 17 multi-hit games. Returning Post-Dispatch All-Metro second team player. A multi-sport athlete for Panthers.