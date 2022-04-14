Stambaugh, Ludwig help Freeburg edge Columbia in Cahokia Conference contest

Freeburg baserunner Bailey Stambaugh slides home to score in the first inning. Freeburg defeated Columbia in a Cahokia Conference softball game at Eagleview Elementary School in Columbia, IL on Thursday April 14, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeeburg pitcher Lizzy Ludwig throws early in the game. Freeburg defeated Columbia in a Cahokia Conference softball game at Eagleview Elementary School in Columbia, IL on Thursday April 14, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia pitcher Sam Augustine throws early in the game. Freeburg defeated Columbia in a Cahokia Conference softball game at Eagleview Elementary School in Columbia, IL on Thursday April 14, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia infielder Kaitlyn Bearley fires a throw to first base for an out. Freeburg defeated Columbia in a Cahokia Conference softball game at Eagleview Elementary School in Columbia, IL on Thursday April 14, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg infielder Calli Smith tosses the ball to first base for an out on Columbia batter Jaylyn Brister. Freeburg defeated Columbia in a Cahokia Conference softball game at Eagleview Elementary School in Columbia, IL on Thursday April 14, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg batter Nicole Edmiaston connects for a foul ball out of play. Freeburg defeated Columbia in a Cahokia Conference softball game at Eagleview Elementary School in Columbia, IL on Thursday April 14, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia pitcher Sam Augustine signals two outs. Freeburg defeated Columbia in a Cahokia Conference softball game at Eagleview Elementary School in Columbia, IL on Thursday April 14, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia infielder Karsen Jany (left) opts to throw out the batter at first as Freeburg baserunner Reagan Trentman runs towards second. Freeburg defeated Columbia in a Cahokia Conference softball game at Eagleview Elementary School in Columbia, IL on Thursday April 14, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg pitcher Lizzy Ludwig takes a couple warmup pitches well behind the rubber. Freeburg defeated Columbia in a Cahokia Conference softball game at Eagleview Elementary School in Columbia, IL on Thursday April 14, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg pitcher Lizzy Ludwig pitches late in the game. Freeburg defeated Columbia in a Cahokia Conference softball game at Eagleview Elementary School in Columbia, IL on Thursday April 14, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg infielder Calli Smith fields a Columbia grounder. Freeburg defeated Columbia in a Cahokia Conference softball game at Eagleview Elementary School in Columbia, IL on Thursday April 14, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg infielder Lindsey Muskopf throws to first for the out after fielding a grounder. Freeburg defeated Columbia in a Cahokia Conference softball game at Eagleview Elementary School in Columbia, IL on Thursday April 14, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia baserunner Karsen Jany is all smiles as she approaches the plate after hitting a home run. Freeburg defeated Columbia in a Cahokia Conference softball game at Eagleview Elementary School in Columbia, IL on Thursday April 14, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia infielder Kaitlyn Bearley dives but misses a grounder hit up the middle. Freeburg defeated Columbia in a Cahokia Conference softball game at Eagleview Elementary School in Columbia, IL on Thursday April 14, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia first baseman Taylor Holten snags a fly ball hit down the first base line for the out. Freeburg defeated Columbia in a Cahokia Conference softball game at Eagleview Elementary School in Columbia, IL on Thursday April 14, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia player Karsen Jany catches a fly ball. Freeburg defeated Columbia in a Cahokia Conference softball game at Eagleview Elementary School in Columbia, IL on Thursday April 14, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg pitcher Lizzy Ludwig throws late in the game. Freeburg defeated Columbia in a Cahokia Conference softball game at Eagleview Elementary School in Columbia, IL on Thursday April 14, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg first baseman Nicole Edmiaston (right) catches the throw to first for the out on Columbia batter Elle van Breusegen. Freeburg defeated Columbia in a Cahokia Conference softball game at Eagleview Elementary School in Columbia, IL on Thursday April 14, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
COLUMBIA, Ill. — Bailey Stambaugh felt a rare case of jitters Thursday afternoon.
So the Freeburg High senior outfielder decided to turn to standout pitcher Lizzy Ludwig for advice.
Ludwig, a senior who is heading to Kansas University, had the answer.
"I pretended to sprinkle some good energy on top of her to make it go away," Ludwig said.
The imaginary dust on the head worked to perfection.
Stambaugh turned in one of her finest performances of the season with three hits to lead the Midgets to a 3-1 win over Columbia in an early season Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division showdown at Eagleview Elementary School in downtown Columbia.
The Midgets (13-1, 4-0) won their 12th in a row, tying last year's streak from May 17-June 10. It is the longest run since the 2018 team won 17 in succession from April 25-June 2.
Stambaugh scored the first run of the game and then drove in the final tally to support the standout pitching of her one-day fairy godmother.
"She's a senior, she knows how to step up," Ludwig said.
Freeburg coach Becky Mueth stressed the importance of the rivalry with Columbia prior to the contest.
It had an adverse effect on Stambaugh, who was visited by a few butterflies.
"She was telling about how big a game it was for her back in her playing days," Stambaugh said. "We hadn't seen live pitching in a while and (Columbia) was starting a lefthander. For some reason, all of that got me nervous."
Stambaugh, a two-year starter, didn't play like it. She singled in the first and seventh innings and doubled with two out in the third to raise her batting average to .500.
"She's a contact hitter and she does whatever we ask her do to," Mueth said. "If she has to lay down a bunt, great. If she has to go up and rope one, she can do that, too."
Stambaugh tallied half of the Midgets' six hits against Columbia southpaw Sam Augustine, who also threw well.
Ludwig, the reigning Post-Dispatch player of the year, was at the top of her game. She allowed just one hit — a home run to junior Karsen Jany in the fourth. Ludwig faced 22 batters, one over the minimum. She struck out 11 without walking a batter.
The flame throwing righthander went 20-2 last season with 217 strikeouts in 146 innings. She had labrum surgery on her shoulder in mid-October and Mueth is easing her back into the rotation.
Ludwig appeared in rare form in improving her record to 5-1. She has 52 strikeouts in 33 innings with a 0.42 earned-run average.
"At the beginning of the season, after pitching, I'd be sore the next day," Ludwig said. "Now, it feels normal. Really good."
Freeburg senior catcher Maddy Schwemmer drove in the game-winning run with a two-out double in the sixth inning that snapped a 1-1 tie. Ludwig began the frame with a single. Pinch-runner Stella Lybarger easily scampered home on the long drive to dead center.
Ludwig took over from there striking out three of the final six hitters. She retired 10 in a row after Jany's home run.
The Eagles (6-3, 3-1) came into the contest on a three-game winning streak having won those contests by a combined 40-3.
They were simply unable to solve Ludwig.
"If we're going to lose, I'd like to see competitiveness and effort," Columbia coach Brianna Weilbacher said. "And I saw all that in my girls tonight."
Freeburg came within one win of reaching the state tournament last spring, losing to Massac County 3-1 in the Johnson City Super-Sectional. The near-miss has served to motivate this veteran group.
"That loss made us hungry for this year," Mueth said. "It made it more of a reality of what we're capable of doing."
