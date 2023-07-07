Thursday's best pitching performances StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Jul 7, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Best performances (1 IP Minimum)PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular All-Metro spring softball player of the year: Freeburg's Samantha Roulanaitis uses versatile skills in record-setting season Freeburg junior Samantha Roulanaitis is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro spring softball player of the year. Monday's best pitching performances Best performances (1 IP Minimum) Monday's best hitting performances Best performances (1 Hit Minimum) Wednesday's best pitching performances Best performances (1 IP Minimum) Wednesday's best hitting performances Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)