Thursday's best pitching performances StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Apr 21, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Best performances (1 IP Minimum)PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHASophie Parkerson, Highland (vs Granite City)6.07011114Kendra Ehret, Red Bud (vs Steeleville)4.00011002 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Edwardsville keeps rolling with win over small-school toughie Hardin Calhoun EDWARDSVILLE — Avery Hamilton was apprehensive at first. Trame brings out long ball to help Mater Dei remain unbeaten with win over Belleville East BREESE — Danielle Trame must have had a hunch. Recap: Belleville West squeaks by Columbia Belleville West downed visiting Columbia 9-8 Monday. Recap: Columbia routs Wood River Jaylyn Brister went 4-for-4 with five RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Columbia to a 18-5 victory over Wood River. Belleville East uses speed to zip past Columbia in non-league affair BELLEVILLE — Serenity Childress never has to look back.