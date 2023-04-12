BREESE — Danielle Trame must have had a hunch.

The mother of Mater Dei junior infielder Avery Trame moved from her usual seat along the third-base line for Wednesday's nonconference softball game against Belleville East.

Danielle positioned herself over the left field fence along with the two family dogs, Piper and Maggie.

Smart move.

Avery drilled a three-run homer right over the head of her mother to kick-start the Knights to an 8-6 win.

Mater Dei improved to 11-0 and is in position to equal last year's 12-0 start to the campaign.

Avery Trame's first round tripper of the season broke a 4-4 tie and capped off a five-run explosion in the third inning.

It also landed just a few feet from mom, who normally sits among the other fans.

But on this day, Danielle chose to be by herself for a change.

"First time, actually," Avery said of her mom's left field perch. "Maybe she should stay there."

Avery's blast put her in the team lead with 13 RBI.

Danielle got to keep the softball as a momento of the event.

Trame has a shifted her focus to softball after helping the Breese-based school to the Class 2A state basketball championship in March. She averaged 8.1 points per game and scored 12 in a 61-54 upset of defending state champion Quincy Notre Dame in a state semifinal.

Now, she is hoping to lead the softball team on a similar journey.

"That would be nice," Trame said.

Mater Dei used the power of Trame and a gutsy pitching effort by junior Audrey Clark to hand Belleville East (11-4-1) its second successive loss. The Lancers dropped a 3-1 decision to Southwestern Conference rival Edwardsville on Tuesday.

Clark, who improved to 8-0, managed to get stronger as the game went along. She allowed just one hit over the final three innings after surrendering six runs (only two earned) on eight hits over the first three frames.

"My beginning was really bad," said Clark, who lives in Odin, some 40 minutes from Breese. "My center fielder (junior Katy Huels) told me in so many words to 'snap out of it.' We're close and anything she says to me when I'm in a (bad) mood, it usually works."

Huels and her sister, sophomore Maddy, triggered an eight-hit attack with a combined 3-for-7 performance. Maddy began the game with a triple and scored when Katy, the No. 2 hitter in the order, followed with a double.

"Since it's warmed up, we're hitting the ball a lot better," Mater Dei coach Mike Palm said. "In years past, we've had some pretty big power threats. But this year, we're more of a baserunning team that doesn't take things for granted."

Clark added two hits to the attack. Catcher Kailyn Kruep chipped in with a key single and also threw out a runner stealing to end the sixth.

Mater Dei has outscored its opponents 113-30 this season and has recorded signature triumphs over Highland, Columbia and Triad.

"Our offense is really good," Clark said. "We're hitters."

Josie Lampe added a double and also reached base twice. Avery Wuebbels scored a run.

East scored twice in each of the first two innings to take a 4-2 lead. Maya Hataway led the way with three singles.

"We were competitive and had some really good at bats," Lancers coach Natalie Peters said. "We had a couple things that didn't go our way and we gave up too many runs."

Mater Dei 8, Belleville East 6