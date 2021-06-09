Trauernicht hits bomb to lead Highland past previously unbeaten Marion in sectional showdown

Highland High sophomore Maddie Trauernicht has hit into tough luck all season long.
"It seems like every time she drives a ball, it's right at someone," Bulldogs softball coach Glenn Nicholls said.
Trauernicht found the perfect way to rectify that problem Wednesday afternoon.
The slick infielder pounded a long three-run homer to propel Highland to a 5-1 win over previously unbeaten Marion in a power-packed Class 3A sectional semifinal in Williamson County.
The Bulldogs (21-1), who won their first 18 games of the season, will face Mississippi Valley Conference rival Waterloo (17-10) in the sectional final at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Waterloo.
Trauernicht came into contest with no homers and just five RBI despite being an everyday player.
"I've had a rough season with my hitting," Trauernicht said. "I know my stats show it. But I think I'm finally starting to come around."
At the perfect time.
"You couldn't ask for a bigger hit," Nicholls said.
Trauernicht's blast provided more than enough support for senior ace Sam Miener, who allowed just four hits in improving to 21-0.
Miener surrendered a solo homer in the sixth. It was the first round-tripped given up by the righthander this season. The earned run was only the second in 153 innings for Miener and pushed her ERA up to 0.09. She struck out seven and did not walk a batter.
"Every pitch, I just went as hard as I could," Miener said. "It was kind of tough at first because it was raining while I warmed up. But I felt pretty good once we got going."
Trauernicht's blast, which went 240 feet over the wall in center, broke open a scoreless game in the second inning. Miener doubled and Sydney Parkerson drew a walk to set the stage for Trauernicht's heroics.
Nicholls was not shocked to see Trauernicht come through during crunch time.
"She regularly homers in practice," he said. "Her hitting the ball hard is not a surprise."
Parkerson added a run-scoring hit in the sixth to push the lead to 4-0.
Marion (20-1) entered the contest unbeaten but couldn't solve Miener.
"We just took it like a normal game and went into it with a positive attitude," Miener said.
Highland is looking to reach the state tournament for the first time in school history. It beat Waterloo twice during the regular season, including a 2-0, 14-inning thriller on May 17.
"We'll have to bring our A game," Trauernicht said. "I think we'll be ready."
Miener and Trauernicht both hail from the small Madison County town of Grantfork (population 334), located 6.7 miles north of Highland.