Trauernicht hits bomb to lead Highland past previously unbeaten Marion in sectional showdown

Highland High sophomore Maddie Trauernicht has hit into tough luck all season long.

"It seems like every time she drives a ball, it's right at someone," Bulldogs softball coach Glenn Nicholls said.

Trauernicht found the perfect way to rectify that problem Wednesday afternoon.

The slick infielder pounded a long three-run homer to propel Highland to a 5-1 win over previously unbeaten Marion in a power-packed Class 3A sectional semifinal in Williamson County.

The Bulldogs (21-1), who won their first 18 games of the season, will face Mississippi Valley Conference rival Waterloo (17-10) in the sectional final at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Waterloo.

Trauernicht came into contest with no homers and just five RBI despite being an everyday player.

"I've had a rough season with my hitting," Trauernicht said. "I know my stats show it. But I think I'm finally starting to come around."

At the perfect time.

"You couldn't ask for a bigger hit," Nicholls said.

Trauernicht's blast provided more than enough support for senior ace Sam Miener, who allowed just four hits in improving to 21-0.