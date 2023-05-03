Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Ava Hamilton, Belleville East (vs Granite City)
|3
|3
|3
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1000
|Samantha Roulanaitis, Freeburg (vs Breese Central)
|3
|3
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Maddie Greenfield, Belleville East (vs Granite City)
|2
|3
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|666
|Karsen Jany, Columbia (vs Roxana)
|2
|4
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Maya Hataway, Belleville East (vs Granite City)
|4
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|800
|Ashlynn Samson, Belleville East (vs Granite City)
|3
|5
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|600
|Lydia Koesterer, Red Bud (vs Carlyle)
|2
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Julia Foster, Columbia (vs Roxana)
|3
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Alaina Laslie, Alton (vs Collinsville)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|666
|Olivia Joseph, Freeburg (vs Breese Central)
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Camey Adams, Wood River (vs Salem, Illinois)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Elle van Breusegen, Columbia (vs Roxana)
|3
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|600
|Elise Hinrichs, Belleville East (vs Granite City)
|3
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Maleah Blomenkamp, Freeburg (vs Breese Central)
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Lindsey Muskopf, Freeburg (vs Breese Central)
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Briley Schmittling, Freeburg (vs Breese Central)
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Emma Loyet, Belleville East (vs Granite City)
|2
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Jayna Bast, Red Bud (vs Carlyle)
|1
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|200
|Lyla Hess, Red Bud (vs Carlyle)
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Serenity Childress, Belleville East (vs Granite City)
|2
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|500