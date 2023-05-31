Tuesday's best pitching performances StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com May 31, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Gift this article Share this article paywall-free. Email Copy Link Copied to clipboard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Best performances (1 IP Minimum)PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHAMia Miller, Waterloo (vs Carbondale)10.019011012Olivia Hemmerle, Belleville East (vs Edwardsville)6.03001117 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Otten's home run kick-starts Freeburg to 2A sectional title win over rival Columbia The Midgets won their 33rd consecutive game and their third consecutive sectional title. Miller's gem helps Waterloo turn tables on Jerseyville for 3A regional title JERSEYVILLE — Waterloo High junior pitcher Mia Miller didn’t want to call it just another day at the office, but it certainly was a good one. Johnston City shuts down Freeburg in Class 2A super-sectional showdown Midgets offense stalls out as 33-game win streak ends one step short of state tournament. Miller strikes out 19 in 10-inning gem that pushes Waterloo to sectional final The Bulldogs moved within one victory of their first sectional title since 1989. Edwardsville's early outburst paves way to sectional semifinal win over Belleville East The Tigers scored four runs in the first inning and made them hold up.