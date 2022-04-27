Vuylsteke lifts Roxana over Red Bud with diving catch, game-winning hit

ROXANA — Destiny Vuylsteke lived out a dream Wednesday afternoon.

No, it wasn't the game-ending, run-scoring single in the bottom of the seventh inning that brought the most joy to the Roxana High junior outfielder.

It was her diving catch in center in the top of the frame she will never forget.

"One of my goals, ever since I was a freshman, was to make a catch like that," Vuylsteke said. "I thought I might never get a chance to do it. Then today it happened — and I will never forget it."

Vuylsteke followed her web gem up nine minutes later with a line-drive single up the middle that allowed the Shells to walk off with a 2-1 win over Red Bud in a hard-fought non-league softball affair at Roxana High.

Roxana (6-10) broke a five-game losing streak with its biggest triumph of the season.

And Vuylsteke was able to play the role of double-hero.

"That catch was exhilarating," Roxana coach Wade Stahlhut said. "Great for her. Great for the team."

Vuylsteke is known for her defensive prowess, not her hitting skills. She came into the contest with only three hits in 10 at-bats, although she started on a regular basis as the flex player.

Batting out of the No. 9 hole, Vuylsteke drilled a shot up the middle that ticked off the glove of Red Bud pitcher Olivia Geralds and into short center field. Cheree Ross, who began the frame with a single, easily beat the throw home.

Yet all Vuylsteke could talk about after the contest was the catch, which was the biggest play of the game.

"She doesn't get that and we might be talking about a different outcome," Red Bud coach Brian Boeving said. "It was big."

Vuylsteke got a perfect jump on a line drive by Allie Zipfel and calmly closed in on the ball as it tailed away. At the very last minute, Vuylsteke dove to her right and snared the blast into the webbing of her glove.

"I was scared (to dive), but there was a gut feeling that I had that said 'You can do this,' " Vuylsteke said. "It was a natural reflex and I just went after it."

Vuylsteke jumped off the ground and high into the air in a huge celebration of the inning-ending catch.

"I had confidence that she could do it," Roxana sophomore pitcher Calista Stahlhut said. "She likes to get dirty and make plays like that."

Roxana third baseman Kennedi Robien also came up big on the defensive end by snaring a hard-hit drive to end the fifth inning.

Calista Stahlhut, daughter of Wade, was brilliant in the circle, allowing just two hits. She fanned seven and faced just three batters over the minimum. Stahlhut set down 14 of the final 15 batters and appeared to get stronger as the game went along.

Red Bud (14-7) had a five-game winning streak snapped and had scored at least 10 runs in its previous four games.

But Calista Stahlhut was nearly flawless after giving up a double to Grace Wallace and a run-scoring single to Lydia Koesterer in the third.

Roxana tied the game in its half of the frame with a run off Geralds, who also was strong in the circle. Geralds gave up six hits and struck out nine.

Lexi Ryan and Robien drilled two-out singles in the third to set the stage for Calista Stahlhut's RBI hit.

Eight of the Shells' losses have come against teams with winning records, including two losses each to Freeburg and Breese Central, which have a combined 32-5 mark.

"I think people overlook us because of our record," Calista Stahlhut said. "But that record really doesn't define the kind of team that we are and we showed that."

Red Bud sophomore Lyla Hess had a 23-game hitting streak halted with an 0-for-3 performance. The run stretched all the way to last season.

