By Daniel Makarewicz | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
HIGHLAND — Erin Blair spoke honestly.
“We needed,” the Charleston senior catcher said, “a wakeup call.”
On cue, she provided one.
Angered that her teammates were not boisterous after a third-inning strikeout Saturday morning, Blair pleaded with her teammates to find their energy. The impromptu speech came as the Waterloo softball team rallied for three runs.
In that moment, the Bulldogs saw their momentum — and four-run lead — fizzle. Charleston’s new-found mojo put it in control from that point forward, forcing Waterloo to absorb an 11-5 loss in the Class 3A Highland Sectional title game.
“We started getting in our heads,” Waterloo senior third baseman Jada Voelker said of a third inning that went from a 5-1 advantage to a 7-5 deficit. “We probably thought we had the (sectional) title right away. We kind of let up, thinking we had a boost.”
Instead, it was Charleston (27-5) that found a boost. Blair’s message came after the Bulldogs (19-13), who were seeking their first sectional crown in 34 years, used four hits and two errors to build a 5-1 lead. The first run scored on an error in center, then Emma Day and Raelyn Melching poked run-scoring singles as Waterloo put the first five batters on base.
With the bases loaded and one out, Charleston hurler Addison Shrader struck out Mia Miller. Once she threw the ball back to Shrader from home plate, and with her teammates being silent in the field, Blair rhetorically asked them about their energy.
“We were really mad,” Blair said after helping Charleston win the first sectional title in program history. “We should not have played that way. We were going to show them who we are.”
Charleston did so quickly.
The first six hitters reached base safely in the tide-turning third inning. Before the Bulldogs could record an out, Charleston already had scored five runs. The inning featured two errors, two passed balls and a wild pitch.
By the time Waterloo reached the dugout, it faced a 7-5 deficit.
“They started putting the ball in play, and there were some plays I thought we could have made,” Waterloo coach Matt Mason said. “They hit the ball and put themselves into position to get close and put the pressure on us.”
Playing with their first lead, the Trojans regained their swagger. They added two insurance tallies in both the fourth and sixth innings.
On the other side, Waterloo had three batters reach base safely in the last four frames.
“We definitely started losing our talk in the dugout,” Voelker said. “We weren’t as motivated as we were before. … Normally we’re pumped up.”
Everything changed in the third inning, sparked by Blair's message.
“That was an easy time to quit, and they didn’t do that,” said Charleston coach Blain Mayhall, whose team meets Apollo Conference rival Mount Zion in the Decatur Super-Sectional on Monday. “They responded and kept the pressure on.”
Waterloo never could rediscover its positive vibes.
“That is a hard situation for any high-school team to deal with,” Mason said. “For the most part, the girls tried to stay positive. In all reality, when the runs switch like that, sometimes your team is going to get down naturally.”
Highland Class 3A Sectional final: Charleston 11, Waterloo 5
Charleston Trojans senior second baseman Maci Mayhall (16) jumps into the arms of Charleston Trojans sophomore shortstop Blair Ritchey (10) after the two of them take part in turning a double play to end the top of the sixth inning in the Class 3A Highland Sectional championship game played on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Highland High School in Highland IL. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick B Ulreich
Charleston Trojans sophomore shortstop Blair Ritchey (10) drop down to a knee to make sure to stop the ground ball in the Class 3A Highland Sectional championship game played on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Highland High School in Highland IL. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick B Ulreich
Charleston Trojans senior first baseman Karah Moore (1), Charleston Trojans senior center fielder Kailyn Wilson (5) and Charleston Trojans senior second baseman Maci Mayhall (16) all accept and raise the Sectional plaque after their win in the Class 3A Highland Sectional championship game played on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Highland High School in Highland IL. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick B Ulreich
Charleston Trojans junior pitcher Addison Shrader (14) is tackled by Charleston Trojans senior second baseman Maci Mayhall (16) in celebration of their victory in the Class 3A Highland Sectional championship game played on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Highland High School in Highland IL. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick B Ulreich
The Charleston Trojans pose with the sectional plaque after winning the Class 3A Highland Sectional championship game played on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Highland High School in Highland IL. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick B Ulreich
Waterloo Bulldogs freshman shortstop Samantha Juelfs (18) throws to first trying to get an out in the Class 3A Highland Sectional championship game played on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Highland High School in Highland IL. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick B Ulreich
Charleston Trojans senior second baseman Maci Mayhall (16) throws to first trying to turn a double play after getting the out at second on Waterloo Bulldogs freshman right fielder Aidan Dintelman (25) in the Class 3A Highland Sectional championship game played on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Highland High School in Highland IL. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick B Ulreich
Charleston Trojans senior first baseman Karah Moore (1), Charleston Trojans senior center fielder Kailyn Wilson (5) and Charleston Trojans senior second baseman Maci Mayhall (16) all accept and raise the Sectional plaque after their win in the Class 3A Highland Sectional championship game played on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Highland High School in Highland IL. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick B Ulreich
Charleston Trojans sophomore shortstop Blair Ritchey (10) gets hit by the pitch with Waterloo Bulldogs senior catcher Lilly Heck (14) reaching for the ball in the Class 3A Highland Sectional championship game played on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Highland High School in Highland IL. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick B Ulreich
Waterloo Bulldogs freshman second baseman Mallory Thompson (3) can’t field the ball after a bad hop causes the ball to bounce over her shoulder in the Class 3A Highland Sectional championship game played on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Highland High School in Highland IL. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick B Ulreich
Waterloo Bulldogs freshman second baseman Mallory Thompson (3) throws to first after getting Charleston Trojans junior left fielder Olivia Schuette (3) out at second base in the Class 3A Highland Sectional championship game played on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Highland High School in Highland IL. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick B Ulreich
Waterloo Bulldogs freshman right fielder Aidan Dintelman (25) hits the pitched ball with Charleston Trojans senior catcher Erin Blair (4) waiting for the pitch in the Class 3A Highland Sectional championship game played on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Highland High School in Highland IL. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick B Ulreich
Charleston Trojans senior second baseman Maci Mayhall (16), Charleston Trojans senior catcher Erin Blair (4) and Charleston Trojans sophomore shortstop Blair Ritchey (10) all yell with excitement after they just turned a double play to get out of the top of the 6th inning in the Class 3A Highland Sectional championship game played on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Highland High School in Highland IL. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick B Ulreich
Waterloo Bulldogs freshman shortstop Samantha Juelfs (18) manages to field the ball despite the high hop from the dry field in the Class 3A Highland Sectional championship game played on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Highland High School in Highland IL. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick B Ulreich
Charleston Trojans sophomore shortstop Blair Ritchey (10) goes down to a knee to field the ground ball in the Class 3A Highland Sectional championship game played on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Highland High School in Highland IL. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick B Ulreich
Charleston Trojans senior catcher Erin Blair (4) catches the ball after Waterloo Bulldogs senior first baseman Emma Day (26) lets the pitch go by in the Class 3A Highland Sectional championship game played on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Highland High School in Highland IL. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick B Ulreich
After laying down a bunt Charleston Trojans freshman third baseman Avery Beals (13) reaches first base safely before Waterloo Bulldogs senior first baseman Emma Day (26) can make the catch at first base in the Class 3A Highland Sectional championship game played on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Highland High School in Highland IL. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick B Ulreich
Charleston Trojans junior pitcher Addison Shrader (14) catches the pitch as Waterloo Bulldogs junior pitcher Mia Miller (8) strikes out Charleston Trojans senior catcher Erin Blair (4) in the Class 3A Highland Sectional championship game played on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Highland High School in Highland IL. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick B Ulreich
Waterloo Bulldogs junior center fielder Maddie Gummersheimer (9) is safe at first while Charleston Trojans senior first baseman Karah Moore (1) stretches to get the throw in the Class 3A Highland Sectional championship game played on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Highland High School in Highland IL. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick B Ulreich
Charleston Trojans senior pitcher Karah Moore (1) throws a pitch in the Class 3A Highland Sectional championship game played on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Highland High School in Highland IL. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick B Ulreich
Charleston Trojans junior left fielder Olivia Schuette (3) makes the catch for an out in the Class 3A Highland Sectional championship game played on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Highland High School in Highland IL. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick B Ulreich
Waterloo Bulldogs senior third baseman Jada Voelker (17) struggles to field the bounce produced by the hard dirt in the Class 3A Highland Sectional championship game played on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Highland High School in Highland IL. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick B Ulreich
Charleston Trojans senior center fielder Kailyn Wilson (5) slides in safely at second as the ball gets past Waterloo Bulldogs freshman shortstop Samantha Juelfs (18) in the Class 3A Highland Sectional championship game played on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Highland High School in Highland IL. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick B Ulreich
Charleston Trojans freshman third baseman Avery Beals (13) slips around the body of Waterloo Bulldogs senior catcher Lilly Heck (14) to beat the throw and score a run in the Class 3A Highland Sectional championship game played on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Highland High School in Highland IL. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick B Ulreich
Charleston Trojans senior catcher Erin Blair (4) heads back behind the plate after a meeting in the pitching circle in the Class 3A Highland Sectional championship game played on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Highland High School in Highland IL. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick B Ulreich
Waterloo Bulldogs freshman right fielder Aidan Dintelman (25) steps on home plate scoring a run for her team in the Class 3A Highland Sectional championship game played on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Highland High School in Highland IL. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick B Ulreich
Waterloo Bulldogs junior center fielder Maddie Gummersheimer (9) slides in safely at home plate before Charleston Trojans junior pitcher Addison Shrader (14) can apply the tag in the Class 3A Highland Sectional championship game played on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Highland High School in Highland IL. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick B Ulreich
Charleston Trojans senior catcher Erin Blair (4) would cross the plate scoring the sixth run of the inning for Charleston as they bounce back from giving up three in the top of the third in the Class 3A Highland Sectional championship game played on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Highland High School in Highland IL. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick B Ulreich
The batted ball floats just out of the reach and over the glove of Charleston Trojans sophomore shortstop Blair Ritchey (10) in the Class 3A Highland Sectional championship game played on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Highland High School in Highland IL. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick B Ulreich
Waterloo Bulldogs freshman second baseman Mallory Thompson (3) dives across the plate safely scoring the first run of the game in the Class 3A Highland Sectional championship game played on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Highland High School in Highland IL. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick B Ulreich
Charleston Trojans freshman third baseman Avery Beals (13) slides in safely at second with a stolen base before Waterloo Bulldogs freshman shortstop Samantha Juelfs (18) can apply the tag in the Class 3A Highland Sectional championship game played on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Highland High School in Highland IL. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick B Ulreich
Waterloo Bulldogs junior pitcher Mia Miller (8) and Waterloo Bulldogs senior first baseman Emma Day (26) both go after the popup on the infield which would be caught by Emma Day (26) in the Class 3A Highland Sectional championship game played on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Highland High School in Highland IL. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick B Ulreich
Charleston Trojans senior second baseman Maci Mayhall (16) fields the ground ball in the Class 3A Highland Sectional championship game played on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Highland High School in Highland IL. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick B Ulreich
Waterloo Bulldogs junior pitcher Mia Miller (8) delivers a pitch in the Class 3A Highland Sectional championship game played on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Highland High School in Highland IL. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick B Ulreich
Waterloo Bulldogs freshman second baseman Mallory Thompson (3) dives back safely into first base while Charleston Trojans senior first baseman Karah Moore (1) knocks down the ball in the Class 3A Highland Sectional championship game played on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Highland High School in Highland IL. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick B Ulreich
Waterloo Bulldogs junior center fielder Maddie Gummersheimer (9) makes the shoestring catch on the line drive hit to her in the Class 3A Highland Sectional championship game played on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Highland High School in Highland IL. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick B Ulreich
Charleston Trojans junior pitcher Addison Shrader (14) during her delivery windup in the Class 3A Highland Sectional championship game played on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Highland High School in Highland IL. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick B Ulreich
Charleston Trojans senior second baseman Maci Mayhall (16) uses the under hand toss to first base to get an out in the Class 3A Highland Sectional championship game played on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Highland High School in Highland IL. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick B Ulreich
Waterloo Bulldogs junior pitcher Mia Miller (8) gets ready to start her pitch after getting the pitch signal in the Class 3A Highland Sectional championship game played on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Highland High School in Highland IL. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick B Ulreich
Charleston Trojans junior pitcher Addison Shrader (14) releases the ball on her pitch in the Class 3A Highland Sectional championship game played on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Highland High School in Highland IL. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick B Ulreich
