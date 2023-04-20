Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Mia Miller, Waterloo (vs Civic Memorial)
|7.0
|13
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|5
|Olivia Geralds, Red Bud (vs Columbia)
|7.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Megan Rife, Gillespie (vs Greenfield, Illinois)
|5.0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|0
|8
|Sophia Donoho, Highland (vs Triad)
|5.0
|9
|0
|1
|0
|5
|2
|11
|Avery Grenzebach, Father McGivney (vs Christ Our Rock)
|6.0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|12
|Julia Foster, Columbia (vs Red Bud)
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|Alyse Monken, Breese Central (vs Mater Dei)
|7.0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3
|8
|Kaitlyn Wilson, Highland (vs Triad)
|2.0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Marissa Thomas, Collinsville (vs Marion)
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0
|16
|Grace Presley, Alton (vs O'Fallon)
|6.0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|8
|6
|9
|Jordan Ealey, Wood River (vs Staunton)
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5
|13