Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Emma Gipson, Gillespie (vs Staunton)
|7.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
|8
|Ashlyn Brown, Jerseyville (vs Triad)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|12
|Avery Grenzebach, Father McGivney (vs Hillsboro, Illinois)
|7.2
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|Sophia Donoho, Highland (vs Waterloo)
|8.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|13
|Mylie LaFore, Freeburg (vs Belleville West)
|6.0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Kendra Ehret, Red Bud (vs Du Quoin)
|5.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Aidan Dintelman, Waterloo (vs Highland)
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|10
|Kayla Conner, Belleville West (vs Freeburg)
|3.2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|5
|Danielle Schmitz, Red Bud (vs Du Quoin)
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|McKennah Youngblood, Alton Marquette (vs Greenville)
|4.0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3
|8
|Kaylee Asher, Belleville West (vs Freeburg)
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|6