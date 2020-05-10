Woodrome painting picture of success at Nashville

NASHVILLE, Ill. — She can paint a picture. Or paint the corner of the strike zone.
Nashville High junior right-hander Josie Woodrome is adept at both.
The Picasso of Washington County has been painting and drawing pictures of classmates, professional athletes and other subjects for years now.
Her work has been turning heads in this tiny community ever since she got her first set of drawing pencils at age 10.
“My mother drew a lot and once she got me started in it, I haven’t been able to stop,” Woodrome said. “I just love it.”
The best way to tell if someone is important in this town of 3,040 is whether that person has been drawn or sketched by Woodrome. She estimates she has done pictures of more than 100 fellow students and townsfolk.
In fact, when she’s bored, she will get on social media and ask if anyone wants a picture of themselves. They send a photo and hours later she ships back the completed work.
“It’s her passion,” Nashville softball coach Shaun Renth said. “I love watching what she can do on the softball field. But her drawings and paintings are pretty impressive, too.”
Woodrome came on strong last spring and developed into the ace of the Hornets' pitching staff. She began the campaign as one of three hurlers battling for playing time.
But following an impressive 4-1 win over Salem in her first start of the season, she grabbed the No. 1 spot and took off.
She finished with a 14-3 record and a 2.24 ERA. Her fastball, clocked consistently in upper 50s (miles per hour), enabled her to strike out 159 batters in 110 innings.
Offensively, Woodrome triggered the attack with a .432 batting average. Her seven homers and 27 RBI were tops on the team.
“She’s just a talented kid,” Renth said. “One of those that’s going to be able to do whatever she wants to in life.”
Woodrome has made plenty of noise in the art world. Some of her work has been displayed at art shows in nearby Mount Vernon and Belleville. She also has won several ribbons for her paintings.
The pride of her seven years of drawing is a recently completed oil-on-canvas painting of St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty. The picture shows him pointing to the sky. Woodrome posted it online and got the attention of Flaherty, who commented that she “really killed it.”
Woodrome also painted Cincinnati Reds right-handed pitcher Trevor Bauer. She said Cleveland hurler Mike Clevinger is next on her list.
Her ability to master two totally different activities has not gone unnoticed.
“A lot of people think it’s really cool, they’re usually pretty impressed by it,” Woodrome said.
Kellie Woodrome, Josie’s mother, said her daughter always has been well-rounded.
“When she makes up her mind to do something, she’s relentless,” Kellie said. “She definitely hones her craft at both.”
Danielle Schultz, head of the art department at Nashville High, said she knew Woodrome had some skills when she saw her early work as a freshman.
“She takes time to observe things,” Schultz said. “The key to being a great artist is your observation skills and having the dedication and the energy to really focus on something. Anything she’s working on, she devotes a lot of time and effort.”
Woodrome, a straight-A student, would like to continue both of her passions in college. She has her sights set on going to Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire.
But for now, she is sharpening her softball skills in anticipation of the club season. She plays for the Extreme Elite Under-18 Gold team out of Collinsville. Woodrome's rapid improvement in the sport over the last season could help turn her into an NCAA Division I prospect down the road.
“If she keeps getting better,” Renth said, “then the sky’s the limit.”
