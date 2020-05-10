Woodrome painting picture of success at Nashville

NASHVILLE, Ill. — She can paint a picture. Or paint the corner of the strike zone.

Nashville High junior right-hander Josie Woodrome is adept at both.

The Picasso of Washington County has been painting and drawing pictures of classmates, professional athletes and other subjects for years now.

Her work has been turning heads in this tiny community ever since she got her first set of drawing pencils at age 10.

“My mother drew a lot and once she got me started in it, I haven’t been able to stop,” Woodrome said. “I just love it.”

The best way to tell if someone is important in this town of 3,040 is whether that person has been drawn or sketched by Woodrome. She estimates she has done pictures of more than 100 fellow students and townsfolk.

In fact, when she’s bored, she will get on social media and ask if anyone wants a picture of themselves. They send a photo and hours later she ships back the completed work.

“It’s her passion,” Nashville softball coach Shaun Renth said. “I love watching what she can do on the softball field. But her drawings and paintings are pretty impressive, too.”