Softball state championship spotlight: Buske takes charge to help Statesmen reach Class 4 final

Buske does not possess intimidating size. She is relative small for a pitcher. Her riseball tops out at 55-56 miles per hour — six or seven ticks slower than most top-notch hurlers.

But she gets by on pinpoint location and impressive softball smarts.

"She always knows what to do to get out of any tough situation," Webster Groves infielder Myah King said. "I've never seen her get nervous out there."

Despite the small stature, Buske racks up strikeouts at a surprisingly high rate. She has 279 whiffs in 162 innings while compiling a 40-17 mark in four seasons as one of the main starters for the Statesmen. She fanned a career-high and school-record 17 batters in a 9-6 nine-inning win over Oakville on Oct. 3.

"She stays calm, even when someone gets a hit off her," Webster Groves senior catcher Hannah Jansen said. "She keeps her composure no matter what happens."

Buske gave up a home run to Summit sophomore Abby Ulsas on the second pitch of the state semifinal Saturday. She calmly shook it off and allowed just two runs over the next nine frames.

"I just try not to let things get in my head," Buske said. "Forget it and move on. That's what you have to do."