As a member of the Missouri Phenom girls basketball program last summer, all Tkiyah Nelson could do was sit back and watch as several of her former teammates won the Jr. NBA Global Championship.
From her couch, Nelson dreamed of being part of the title defense.
The 14-year-old from Spanish Lake got just what she wanted as she helped the U.S. Central team thrash Canada 72-35 for the girls title Sunday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.
The U.S. Central squad, coached by former University of Kansas guard Nick Bradford, finished 7-0 in the 16-team tournament.
The team was made up of players from the Missouri Phenom AAU team while last season's squad was comprised of players from the Kansas City Prodigies, many of whom played for the Phenom prior to that. Unable to join the Prodigies because of her commitment to the Phenom, Nelson reunited with most of them this summer to bring another title to Missouri.
“It felt good to be a part of this because I knew a lot of the girls who had already won,” Nelson said. “This feels great because now the world knows who the Missouri Phenom is. The great thing was that we played well as a team and it gave us the chance to not worry about making mistakes. If we made a mistake, we knew to just get back on defense and make up for it.”
Nelson, a guard, averaged 3.3 points and 1.5 rebounds per game, but the points she scored came nowhere near to telling the story of her value.
While she wasn't asked to be a prolific scorer, Nelson did just about everything else.
“She was a girl that would come in and guard multiple positions for us,” Bradford said. “She always brought that energy and intensity defensively and offensively. She was aggressive and she's not only good at scoring for herself, she is good at getting looks and then points for teammates. This spring and summer for us, she played a little point guard. She also guarded some point guards and guarded wings and played the No. 2 or No. 3 spots. She does a real good job of rebounding the basketball and pushing it in transition. She's come off the bench when we needed it and did all the same things.”
Nelson, who attended Hazelwood East Middle School, is set to begin her high school tenure at Whitfield, where she fully intends to play basketball.
Nelson is excited to join the Warriors, who have been to the state semifinals twice in the last three seasons.
“Whitfield is a great school for education and basketball,” Nelson said. “I'm excited.”
As she prepares to further her basketball career at the high school level, Nelson isn't overlooking the sacrifices and hard work it takes to win a title.
“There were times I'd want to go out and hang out with friends and do things but I knew practices and games had to come first,” Nelson said. “We practiced all over the state, so there was (travel). Everybody here worked hard to get what they wanted and I'm so glad to be able to be a part of it. The fact that I can call myself a world champion is something I will take with me for a long time.”