St. Dominic

Girls soccer: Became Missouri’s first unbeaten champion in the state’s highest classification since 2002 with an utterly dominant season. Finished 25-0 and won the Class 4 state title by outscoring opponents 128-14. Championship was the sixth in program history and first in state’s biggest class.

Boys soccer: Moved into Missouri’s top classification and finished as the Class 4 runner-up with a 23-2 record. It was the first trophy finish for Crusaders since they were second in Class 3 in 2015. Postseason run included a quarterfinal victory against defending Class 4 champ De Smet in a penalty-kick shootout.

Girls volleyball: Finished fourth place in the state’s highest classification for the second time in four seasons. Posted a 21-5-1 record after falling in the Class 5 third-place match against conference rival Borgia, which it beat twice in the regular season for the AAA Division I title.

Other core sports: Football, 7-5 Class 4 district finalist; boys basketball, 21-6 Class 5 sectional qualifier; girls basketball, 17-10, Class 5 sectional qualifier; baseball, 16-13 conference champion.

Other sports: Boys volleyball, 22-4 Class 5 quarterfinalist; girls track, Class 4 District 3 team champion; girls cross country, 11th in Class 4 state meet.