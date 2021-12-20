St. Dominic's Greg Koeller earns national coaching award

In 26 years of coaching girls soccer, including the last 20 at St. Dominic High School, Greg Koeller has built an impressive resume.

That resume is shining a bit brighter now that Koeller has been notified that he will be honored Jan. 21 in Kansas City as the Private/Parochial Girls National Coach of the Year by United Soccer Coaches

Only two other high school girls coaches will be recognized in the other two divisions: Large School Public and Small School Public. Three high school boys coaches, along with college and club coaches, also will receive awards.

“I was quite surprised,” said Koeller, who has led the St. Dominic girls to state championships in 2021 (Class 4), 2019 (Class 3), 2013 (Class 2), 2012 (Class 2) and 2007 (Class 1), compiling a 408-104-24 record. “To be honored by my fellow peers and (having them) appreciate my team – not just last season, but going all the way back to the beginning … makes you reflect on all the good memories that the team experience has created for me and everyone involved.”

The other girls high school coaches being recognized in Kansas City are from Colorado and Ohio. The boys coaches being honored are from Pennsylvania, New York and Ohio.