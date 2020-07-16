St. Louis City, County high schools move back to Phase 1 practice protocols

The return of high school sports in St. Louis City and St. Louis County took a step backward Thursday morning.
The St. Louis Sports Medicine COVID-19 task force released new guidelines that recommend a return to the Phase 1 protocol. Most area schools began Phase 2 at the beginning of July.
A return to Phase 1 means there are no more than 10 total athletes and coaches in a designated group in a space that is large enough to allow for social distancing. Masks must be worn by athletes not doing vigorous physical activity and coaches must be masked when they are unable to socially distance. Spectators are not allowed.
The St. Louis Sports Medicine COVID-19 task force recommended a return to Phase 1 for all sports, including high contact sports like football, soccer, field hockey and basketball as well as low contact sports such as golf, tennis, cross country and swimming.
These recommendations are to be followed until further notice.
The return to Phase 1 comes less than a day after the Missouri State High School Activities Association released its plan for the coming fall season. Under MSHSAA’s guidance, schools statewide would be allowed to begin official fall practices on August 10. Games would begin the week of August 24. The first Friday night football games are scheduled for August 28.
The hope area schools have is that by taking a step back now it will lead to the ultimate goal of playing games and competing later.
“If going into Phase 1 now gives us the chance to have a fall season, we’re going to do that,” MICDS athletics director Josh Smith said. “Returning to Phase 1 is not ideal but I’m hopeful you can get everything under control and have that opportunity to have activities in the fall.”
Phase 2 protocol for high contact sports allowed for teams to participate in intrasquad scrimmages and contact drills. For low contact sports, Phase 2 allowed full practices, scrimmages and game competition against other teams located in the St. Louis region.
None of that is currently recommended as the area has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases. Missouri has reported record or near-record COVID-19 cases over the last eight days.
The St. Louis Sports Medicine COVID-19 task force's guiding principals include seeing a stable or downward trend for cases and symptoms in the area over a 14-day period.
On Wednesday, St. Louis County Executive Director Sam Page said youth sports were driving the rising numbers in the area.
“We know that gatherings of young people and adults around youth sports are the primary source of spread in the community,” Page said.
The St. Louis Sports Medicine COVID-19 task force’s recommendations are intended for all youth sports in the area, not just high schools. This includes club and summer organizations.
Whether high schools get the chance to even offer sports this fall could be determined Monday. Area school districts are expected to jointly release their return-to-school plans. Should school districts eschew in-person learning and go virtual only, it would quash sports at the high school level. In its statement Wednesday, MSHSAA made clear that no member school may compete if that school does not offer in-person learning.
“If you are only offering virtual instruction with no face to face education, either temporarily or for the semester/year, you may not offer sports and activities during that period,” MSHSAA’s statement read.
Smith said the best way to go forward is do what you can under the guidelines and take each day as it comes.
“It’s a different time, there is no normal,” Smith said. “It’s stressful. You want everyone to be healthy. Everyone understands this gives us the chance at having something.”
