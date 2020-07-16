St. Louis City, County high schools move back to Phase 1 practice protocols

“We know that gatherings of young people and adults around youth sports are the primary source of spread in the community,” Page said.

The St. Louis Sports Medicine COVID-19 task force’s recommendations are intended for all youth sports in the area, not just high schools. This includes club and summer organizations.

Whether high schools get the chance to even offer sports this fall could be determined Monday. Area school districts are expected to jointly release their return-to-school plans. Should school districts eschew in-person learning and go virtual only, it would quash sports at the high school level. In its statement Wednesday, MSHSAA made clear that no member school may compete if that school does not offer in-person learning.

“If you are only offering virtual instruction with no face to face education, either temporarily or for the semester/year, you may not offer sports and activities during that period,” MSHSAA’s statement read.

Smith said the best way to go forward is do what you can under the guidelines and take each day as it comes.

“It’s a different time, there is no normal,” Smith said. “It’s stressful. You want everyone to be healthy. Everyone understands this gives us the chance at having something.”

