The St. Louis Scott Gallagher boys soccer program wrapped up a nearly perfect showing at the State Cup last weekend.
In the annual tournaments held at the Creve Coeur Park Soccer Complex, Gallagher's boys squads took home six of the seven titles up for grabs.
All six advanced to the regional tournament in Saginaw, Mich., later this month after wins in their own backyard.
“The game has gotten smaller in our country, there's good soccer everywhere,” Gallagher-Missouri boys program director Kip Thompson said. “You want to do really well in your own town and it's good to show people locally that you've got good players and a good program. State Cup always means a lot and it is really satisfying.”
The Gallagher Elite 2000 U19, Gallagher Elite 2001 U18, Gallagher Elite 2002 U17, Gallagher Elite 2003 U16, Gallagher Elite 2004 U15 and Gallagher Elite 2005 U14 teams each took home titles to continue a winning trend.
“We won six of seven titles the year before last year,” Thompson said. “Last year, we technically sent everybody to regionals because there are a lot of ways to get teams through regional leagues and stuff like that. We're on a nice little run here.”
The Gallagher Elite 2001 team won the State Cup by going a perfect 5-0, including a 3-0 record in group play.
They outscored the opposition by a 27-6 aggregate, including a 2-1 victory over Lou Fusz Carron 2001 to capture their third successive State Cup title on Saturday.
“It was a team effort, I believe, and that's how I coach,” head coach Denny Marschuetz said. “I've got a good group of juniors and seniors and they played within themselves as a team. I knew they scored a lot of goals, but I don't keep track of that, I guess I should. I knew it was a high number, though.”
After surrendering the lead in the championship game, Gallagher got a goal on a header by Camden Starzyk in the 35th minute before Tony Bodul put them ahead for good with a goal late in the second half.
"This team has scored some big goals all over the country this spring," Marschuetz said. "I thought we possessed well in the first half and I thought we had a bunch of chances in the final third. We could have had more finishes but I give Fusz credit for playing a very good game. They're a well-coached team."
The USYS Midwest regional championships will be held June 21-26 in Saginaw, Mich. The winners will advance to the national championship tournament in Overland Park, Kan., July 23-28.
"We have a good road being State Cup champions," Marschuetz said. "We're hoping for good weather up there and we have a good road, but you still have to go up and be ready to play."