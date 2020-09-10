St. Louis Sports Medicine COVID-19 task force statement

Our guidelines have evolved significantly over the past few months in response to national trends, local trends, improved understanding of Covid-19, availability of age-specific data, and experience with sports in our region and throughout the state. Our recommendations are targeted for a number of counties in the St. Louis region, including St. Louis County. However, each county has the ultimate determination of the activities that take place in their county.

Our guidelines have been intermittently adapted by St. Louis County during this pandemic. Our initial recommendations in June were released in a time when very little guidance for youth sports was available. St. Louis County adapted a version of our guidelines shortly after. In July, St. Louis County opened to competition beyond what our task force felt to be appropriate, including some high contact sports like rugby. Based on subsequent increases in cases in high school age athletes and the rise in case numbers after the 4th of July holiday, we revised our recommendations to pull back on sports at that time. At that time, statements released by Saint Louis County, claimed youth sports to be a "primary driver" of Covid-19 spread in our region. Our task force was vocal in the press disputing this. Even two months later, we still are not aware of a single case of Covid-19 spread through youth sports. We applaud our local schools and clubs who have diligently followed appropriate practices for screening and quarantine. These quarantines have resulted in a lack of cases spreading and are an example of how to appropriately handle the risks of COVID-19 while continuing to have organized sports participation.