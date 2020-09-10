St. Louis Sports Medicine COVID-19 task force statement

The recent release of updated guidelines for youth sports by St. Louis County on September 9 has attracted significant attention to the ongoing challenges of safe return to sports. This statement seeks to clarify the role of the St. Louis Sports Medicine Covid-19 Task Force and the guidelines from St. Louis County. Our task force has recommended a phased, step-wise approach to returning to sports to maximize safety, as well as optimize the ability of our youth to return to these activities. On September 9th, St. Louis county adopted a modified version of our recommendations originally released on August 18 with lessening restrictions on youth sports. We hope with continued monitoring of data and local experience, the county will consider a timely implementation of future recommendations from our task force surrounding moderate and high-contact activities.
The St. Louis Sports Medicine COVID-19 Task Force was formed on May 8th, 2020 and includes a multidisciplinary group of providers with expertise in pediatric sports medicine from across the major medical systems in St. Louis. This includes providers from infectious disease, medical sports medicine, orthopaedic surgery, and athletic training. We have no direct relationship with St. Louis County or St. Louis City, but have certainly been attempting to engage them in discussions to advocate for youth sports. Our goal is to protect our pediatric and adolescent athletes and find safe ways for them to return to sports. We remain major advocates for the safe return of our athletes to competition and recognize the major positive role athletics play in young people's lives.
Our guidelines have evolved significantly over the past few months in response to national trends, local trends, improved understanding of Covid-19, availability of age-specific data, and experience with sports in our region and throughout the state. Our recommendations are targeted for a number of counties in the St. Louis region, including St. Louis County. However, each county has the ultimate determination of the activities that take place in their county.
Our guidelines have been intermittently adapted by St. Louis County during this pandemic. Our initial recommendations in June were released in a time when very little guidance for youth sports was available. St. Louis County adapted a version of our guidelines shortly after. In July, St. Louis County opened to competition beyond what our task force felt to be appropriate, including some high contact sports like rugby. Based on subsequent increases in cases in high school age athletes and the rise in case numbers after the 4th of July holiday, we revised our recommendations to pull back on sports at that time. At that time, statements released by Saint Louis County, claimed youth sports to be a "primary driver" of Covid-19 spread in our region. Our task force was vocal in the press disputing this. Even two months later, we still are not aware of a single case of Covid-19 spread through youth sports. We applaud our local schools and clubs who have diligently followed appropriate practices for screening and quarantine. These quarantines have resulted in a lack of cases spreading and are an example of how to appropriately handle the risks of COVID-19 while continuing to have organized sports participation.
More recently, based on age-specific data that has become available and early experiences with high school sports in our region, our task force continues to advocate for increased allowance of sporting activities in St. Louis County and St. Louis City. We have invited representatives from St. Louis County and St. Louis City to our task force weekly discussions since July. St. Louis County and St. Louis City have had consistent presence on these calls, but this has not included Dr. Sam Page. Additionally, we have on several occasions requested direct discussion with Dr. Page which has been denied.
Our task force released recommendations calling for further opening up of youth sports on August 18th. This included allowing significantly more competition for kids under 14 years of age and the creation of a moderate sports category (including sports like soccer, softball, and volleyball). These sports can be played more easily with reasonable virus-mitigating measures than some of the other high-contact sports. St. Louis County chose to not implement these guidelines when they were released.
On September 9th, St. Louis County chose to adapt some, though not all, of our task force's guidelines as originally recommended on August 18th. Dr. Page has credited our group as weighing heavily on his decisions. We feel it is important to recognize that this finally is a step in the right direction. We hope the county will continue to adapt more of our recommendations in the coming weeks, especially around moderate and high contact sports. We continue to make recommendations based on available data and the experience in our region during the pandemic. However, to be clear, the St. Louis County Executive has the final decision on these guidelines no matter the recommendations of the St. Louis Sports Medicine COVID-19 Task Force.
We remain optimistic that full competition in moderate and high contact sporting activities will become feasible and safe as the situation in our region continues to improve. We now have valuable experience from high schools in St. Charles who have been fully involved in fall sports for nearly a month. Their positive experience without spread of cases through sports is a critical argument for the final phase of opening youth sports in the coming weeks.
— St. Louis Sports Medicine COVID-19 Task Force
