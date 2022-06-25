St. Louis University High

Boys basketball: Won first district title since 2016 and battled in tight Class 6 quarterfinal loss to conference rival and eventual state champ CBC. Finished 18-8.
Football: Advanced to a district final for the first time in a decade before falling to eventual Class 6 champ CBC. Finished 7-4.
Boys cross country: Claimed fourth-place trophy in Class 5 state meet.
Others: Boys tennis, Gus Tettamble state boys singles champion, Class 3; boys soccer, 23-2-1 district finalist; baseball, 20-15 district finalist; ice hockey, Mid-States Challenge Cup champion; boys volleyball, Class 4 champion; boys water polo, district tournament champion; boys swimming and diving, Class 2 third place.