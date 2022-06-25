 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis University High

From the Program of the year: 2021-22 large schools finalists series
SLUH vs. Marquette football

SLUH game captains walk to midfield for the coin toss against Marquette at the Class 6 District 1 semifinal football game at Marquette High School in Clarkson Valley, Missouri on Friday, November 5, 2021. Paul Baillargeon/ Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Boys basketball: Won first district title since 2016 and battled in tight Class 6 quarterfinal loss to conference rival and eventual state champ CBC. Finished 18-8.

Football: Advanced to a district final for the first time in a decade before falling to eventual Class 6 champ CBC. Finished 7-4.

Boys cross country: Claimed fourth-place trophy in Class 5 state meet.

Others: Boys tennis, Gus Tettamble state boys singles champion, Class 3; boys soccer, 23-2-1 district finalist; baseball, 20-15 district finalist; ice hockey, Mid-States Challenge Cup champion; boys volleyball, Class 4 champion; boys water polo, district tournament champion; boys swimming and diving, Class 2 third place.

