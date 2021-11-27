St. Pius X-KC uses late touchdown to stun Cardinal Ritter in Class 3 semifinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Huge plays on offense by St. Pius X-Kansas City came at the most inopportune moments Saturday for Cardinal Ritter.
The Warriors scored on the final play of the first half and with 2 minutes, 7 seconds remaining in the game to propel them to a heart-pounding 21-20 victory over the Lions in a Class 3A football playoff semifinal on a 60-degree afternoon.
“We tried,” said Cardinal Ritter junior Dallas Winner-Johnson, whose 7-yard touchdown catch late in the third quarter gave his squad a 20-14 lead. “We thought we had a chance, but it doesn’t go your way sometimes. I feel like we gave up the game more than they got the game.”
The Lions, who also were plagued by penalties at crucial times, finished 7-7. St. Pius X (12-1), meanwhile, advanced to the championship game for the second straight year. Last season, the Warriors lost to Lamar in the title contest.
The Warriors’ winning play came after it appeared Cardinal Ritter had made a huge stop on fourth-and-3 from its 10-yard line. The Lions bottled up Cardinal Ritter senior tailback Robbie Sharp, who was about to go down when he pitched to senior quarterback Jack Mosh, who was following the play.
Mosh looked up and saw sophomore Max Ervie wide open in the right corner of the end zone. Mosh’s pass was perfect, as was Ervie’s catch, to give St. Pius X a 21-20 edge with 2:07 left in regulation.
Mosh couldn’t believe his winning touchdown pass.
“I saw (Sharp) bottled up and I said, ‘Robbie! Robbie! Robbie!’” Mosh said. “He pitched it to me and I was like, ‘Oh, what do I do now?’ So, I threw it and (Ervie) caught it. I think it was just meant to be. I knew Robbie wasn’t going to get the first down, so I might as well pass it to somebody else.”
Mosh said Sharp was “very close” to going down.
“I think a Cardinal Ritter player even had his hand on the ball,” Mosh said. “Robbie just kind of pushed it to me. This was the craziest game I’ve ever been a part of. Cardinal Ritter is a great team. It took everyone.”
St. Pius X coach Anthony Simone called the winning play “freelancing.”
“That’s what kind of football players we have on this football team — highly intelligent football players,” he said. “That was not a called play. That was them being football players. … We’re blessed to get out of here with a win and be playing for another week.”
Cardinal Ritter then took over at its 33 and drove to the Warriors’ 18-yard line, but a holding penalty on first down pushed the Lions back to the 29 with 27.1 seconds left. Three plays later, McKay was sacked by sophomore Jayshawn Ross, and time expired. Cardinal Ritter players fell to the turf, many fighting tears.
Lions coach Brennan Spain thought there should have been a penalty on St. Pius X’s winning play because four offensive linemen were illegally downfield.
“I’ve been a part of football since I was about 7 years old. I’m 37 now, so you’re talking about 30 years as a player and a coach,” Spain said. “I witnessed things that were unbelievable today down the stretch. There were some amazing calls that kind of flipped the outcome to the verdict in this game.
“Hats off to St. Pius for advancing. But it was unbelievable what I was a part of at the other end of the spectrum — what I witnessed today. We had a fourth-down stop. We looked at it several times on film in (the locker room). There were four linemen downfield. I have six or seven seniors who had their season ended not according to plan. It’s saddening.”
Spain also was disappointed there wasn’t a roughing-the-kicker call against the Warriors on a second-half punt that would have given Cardinal Ritter a first down. A facemask penalty on St. Pius X’s final possession, said Spain, also was questionable. It gave the Warriors a first down on their 47, and a 30-yard run by Mosh set up the deciding touchdown.
The referee “in the white hat actually told me he agreed with me. He didn’t see a facemask,” Spain said. “But the other gentleman did. I asked the guy wearing the white hat, ‘Do you have the authority to overrule?’ He said he didn’t.
“I’ve taken losses before, but, if I’m going to lose, let me lose straight-up. I don’t think that was the case today. It’s unfortunate our seniors had to go out that way.”
Cardinal Ritter misplayed a punt to set up St. Pius X’s first touchdown, a 1-yard run by Mosh that made it 7-0 late in the first quarter.
St. Pius X made a dramatic goal-line stand to keep Cardinal Ritter out of the end zone in the second quarter, but on its first play following the stop, Mosh’s fumble was recovered by the Lions at the Warriors’ 7. Jamorian Parker scored on a 5-yard run three plays later, then added a two-point conversion to put the Lions ahead 8-7 at the 1:24 mark.
Tramond Dukes recovered a fumble for Cardinal Ritter to set up the go-ahead touchdown, a 15-yard pass from McKay to Fredrick Moore that made it 14-7 with 33.6 seconds left in the first half.
St. Pius had a 51-yard touchdown pass from Mosh to an open Sharp on the final play of the first half to tie it, 14-14. Cardinal Ritter led 20-14 after Winner-Johnson’s touchdown catch from McKay with 1:52 to play in the third quarter.