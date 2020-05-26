Storm damages Troy's football field, track

Parts of the Troy Buchanan High School track and football field were damaged Monday when a storm blew into the area.

Jason Smith, the school's athletics director, said a light pole was uprooted by heavy winds and landed on the track and the artificial turf of the football field.

“It was a crosswind that hit it just right,” Smith said. “It snapped it at the base. It didn't uproot (the entire pole). (The crosswind) pulled it through a fence, across the track and onto the field. We've had a couple of unfortunate incidents. There have been some unlucky circumstances.”

The football field was renovated prior to the 2019-20 school year.

Smith said the work to fix the damage should be minimal. He said he's not sure of the extent of the work that will be necessary until debris is removed, including glass from broken light fixtures.

“I don't think it will be real hard to fix,” Smith said. “Right now, we're working with lighting companies and for our turf company to come back in and do repairs to the field and the track.”