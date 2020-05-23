You are the owner of this article.
Summit
Summit

Class 3 state championship: Summit 2, Platte County 1 (2OT)

Summit's 026 Army watches a corner kick during the Class 3 state championship on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Boys soccer: Won Class 3 state championship for the second time in four seasons and posted a 29-0-1 record, one better than the 2016 championship team's 28 victories and just one shy of program record of 30 set in 2004. Area's No. 1-ranked large school. Christian Kraus was All-Metro player of the year.

Girls basketball: Class 4 quarterfinal finish was the best in program history, as was its 26-4 record. Won Suburban Conference Green Pool crown and only second district title along the way.

Football: Posted a 10-2 record that was the program's first winning season since a 10-3 campaign in 2015. Reached Class 4 district final before falling to Ladue; only other loss was to Class 6 Kirkwood.

Softball: Bounced back after two losing seasons for a 17-5-1 record and won the top Suburban Conference division — the Yellow Pool — before losing in the district final to Oakville.

Girls volleyball: 25-8-1 conference runner-up season ended district semifinals. Set a program record for victories.

Others: Boys basketball, 12-14.

Field hockey: 14-8, advanced to Midwest Tournament quarterfinals.

Ice hockey: 16-8-1, advanced to Mid-States Challenge Cup quarterfinals.

