Task force gives St. Louis County youth sports the go ahead for Phase 3

Youth sports in St. Louis County can move into Phase 3 starting Monday, according to the St. Louis Sports Medicine COVID-19 task force.

Multiple school districts announced this week they will host their first official fall sports practices Monday, two weeks after the Missouri State High School Activities Association allowed its member schools to begin. Every public school district in St. Louis County and the Metro Catholic Conference postponed the start of practice.

The St. Louis Suburban Public High School Athletic and Activities Association and the MCC said in statements they needed more time to prepare campuses and protocols for practice after MSHSAA allowed school districts that will not have in-person instruction to compete in athletics.

The handful of schools in St. Louis County on Aug. 10 were asked to follow the Phase 2 protocols, which were more restrictive.

The most recent guidelines released by the task force introduce a new category of sports. Previously, sports were either considered “high frequency contact” or “low frequency contact.” Now there is a “moderate frequency contact” category.

High contact sports, such as football, basketball, ice hockey, water polo and wrestling, are now clear to have full team practices with no limits on participants and coaches. But the guidelines do state, “However, it is recommended to keep practice groups small (20 or less) and distanced whenever possible.”

Intra-squad scrimmages are allowed but spectators are not.

Moderate contact sports include baseball, cheerleading, dance, field hockey, lacrosse, soccer, softball and volleyball. It is recommended these sports follow the same protocols as the high frequency contact sports with the lone exception being inter-organization scrimmages for club programs.