These are the preseason rankings for large- and small-school football teams.
2023 preseason high school football rankings: Large schools
The STLhighschoolsports.com preseason large-school rankings for football.
The STLhighschoolsports.com large-school preseason rankings countdown concludes with East St. Louis at No. 1.
CBC is No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-school preseason rankings countdown.
Francis Howell is No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-school preseason rankings countdown.
The STLhighschoolsports.com large-school preseason rankings countdown continues with De Smet at No. 4.
The STLhighschoolsports.com large-school preseason rankings countdown continues with O'Fallon at No. 5.
The STLhighschoolsports.com large-school preseason rankings countdown continues with Marquette at No. 6.
The STLhighschoolsports.com large-school preseason rankings countdown continues with Edwardsville at No. 7.
The STLhighschoolsports.com large-school preseason rankings countdown continues with Eureka at No. 8.
The STLhighschoolsports.com large-school preseason rankings countdown continues with Timberland at No. 9.
The STLhighschoolsports.com large-school football preseason rankings countdown begins with Summit at No. 10.
2023 preseason high school football rankings: Small schools
The STLhighschoolsports.com preseason small-school rankings for football.
The STLhighschoolsports.com small-school preseason rankings countdown concludes with Cardinal Ritter at No. 1.
St. Mary's is No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-school preseason rankings countdown.
MICDS checks in at No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-school preseason rankings countdown.
The STLhighschoolsports.com small-school preseason rankings countdown continues with St. Dominic at No. 4.
The STLhighschoolsports.com small-school preseason rankings countdown continues with Highland at No. 5.
The STLhighschoolsports.com small-school preseason rankings countdown continues with Lift for Life at No. 6.
The STLhighschoolsports.com small-school preseason rankings countdown continues with St. Charles West at No. 7.
The STLhighschoolsports.com small-school preseason rankings countdown continues with Lutheran St. Charles at No. 8.
The STLhighschoolsports.com small-school preseason rankings countdown continues with Breese Central at No. 9.
The STLhighschoolsports.com small-school preseason rankings countdown kicks off with Duchesne at No. 10.
