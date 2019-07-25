The Lou Fusz club soccer program couldn't have asked for a better day at the U.S. Youth Soccer National Tournament.
All three teams — the Under-19 Elam, the Under-16 2003 Blue and Under-14 2005 Fusz Geerling squads — earned enough points in the group stage Thursday to move onto the semifinal round in Overland Park, Kansas.
The U-19 side, coached by Mike Elam, finished out group play with a 2-0 win over the Sunrise (Fla.) Sting.
With the shutout victory, Fusz Elam beat the defending national champions and became the only team in its age group to finish the group stage without giving up a goal.
“We came up here with another shot to get exactly what we wanted, which was a championship,” defender Kaleigh Kastberg said. “We've been working hard to play our best to try and get it and so far it's been working with two wins and a tie.”
Ashton Lindsley and Camielle Day split time in between the pipes to pick up the split shutout.
“Sunrise is definitely a good team and they did not give up to the bitter end,” Elam said. “They've had some pretty big saves the last couple games, so it wasn't like they didn't touch the ball. Both of the goalies that are with us have played tremendously.”
Jaimie Tottleben scored both goals to ignite the offense. Greta Seal and Morgan Orf each had an assist. In three games, Tottleben scored four goals, which is tied for the group lead.
She put Fusz-Elam up for good in the eighth minute and added the insurance goal in the 82nd.
“This is exciting because we have a great opportunity ahead of us and it's our time to step up,” Tottleben said. “We've all really stepped up this week and I think (the semifinal) will have a different result this time. We've played the team a couple of times and just made adjustments a little too late. I think we can get a different result.”
Fusz-Elam will face Campton United (Ill.) in a semifinal at 9 a.m. Saturday. The winner advances to the national championship game at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Lou Fusz U16 2003 Blue advanced with a 1-1 tie against PSA National (NJ) to create a three-way deadlock atop its group. Fusz and PSA advanced to the semifinal round with PSA winning the group based on goal differential.
Chloe Netzel, who scored a group-high four goals, gave Fusz Blue the lead in 26th minute before PSA tied it eight minutes later.
“It feels great. There's a lot of stress relieved. The girls played very hard,” Fusz Blue coach Pat McVey said. “It was a tough tie but it was just good to see the fruits of their labor. They got the job done. When you're in these games, every single game, every single touch matters. This (advancement on goal differential) shows that.”
Fusz Blue will play LVSA (Nev.) 2003 in a semifinal at 9 a.m. Saturday with a spot in the national championship game at 9:20 a.m. Sunday on the line.
“This is just a special team,” McVey said. “They're going to be out there playing with the other top three teams in the nation. Now, it's just one game at a time.”
Lou Fusz U14 Geerling 2005 has yet to play its final group game, but has already advanced thanks to a 1-0 win over TFA Elite (Ohio) on Wednesday.
Annalise Cannada scored the lone goal in the 38th minute.
Fusz will try to wrap up group play with a perfect 3-0 record when it faces Pipeline Spirit (Maryland) — the other undefeated team in the group — at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Fusz-Geerling will play in a semifinal at 7 a.m. Saturday no matter where it finishes in the group.
The two other local teams in the competition saw their runs at nationals end with losses Thursday.
The Sporting Red Devils 2004 (1-2) fell 3-0 to Waukesha (Wis.) while the SLSG Elite 2003 (1-2) lost to the Syracuse Developmental Academy 3-1.