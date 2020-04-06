Timberland, Francis Howell North to swap divisions in Gateway Athletic Conference

“This is the first time that Howell North will not be in the GAC South,” Janes said. “I am excited for the realignment change. Our enrollment has dropped over the past years. I can see North moving back to the south in the future. The Central division is tough across the board. In some sports, it may benefit us, it may not in others. I know that this is a chance to create some new rivalries and a chance to rekindle some others. The GAC is one of the toughest in the state.”

The only noticeable change, Janes said, will come in football as the Knights won't play sister school Francis Howell for the next two seasons. Howell North will continue to play Howell and Howell Central in other sports, but it will not compete against them twice during the regular season since they are no longer conference opponents.

"It was a chance for us to play some teams at our own competitive level," Janes said. "It would be a goal of ours in a few years (to play Howell again).”

While Timberland is on the move for the second time since 2018, Hayes believes his program will reside in the South for awhile due to strong enrollment numbers coupled with the addition of a fourth Wentzville high school set to open for the 2021-22 school year.

“We will still continue to play most of the Central Division, just once a year,” Hayes said. “Even with the new Wentzville school opening up in the fall of 2021, we should remain in the South for the foreseeable future. Our new boundaries will keep us around 1,700 to 1,800 students.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.