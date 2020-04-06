Timberland, Francis Howell North to swap divisions in Gateway Athletic Conference

Two of the three Gateway Athletic Conference divisions will look slightly different in the fall.
Francis Howell North and Timberland will be swapping spots for the 2020-21 school year due to enrollment figures.
With a current enrollment of 1,642 students, Francis Howell North will be moving into the GAC Central — the mid-sized division — while Timberland, whose enrollment is 1,850, will move back to the GAC South, or the division with the schools having the largest enrollment.
Timberland last competed in the GAC South in 2018 before dropping down to the Central. Timberland athletics director Todd Hayes said his program is ready for the challenge of facing some familiar foes in Fort Zumwalt West, Francis Howell, Francis Howell Central and Wentzville neighbor Holt.
“We look forward to moving back to the South and competing with the bigger schools,” Hayes said. “We had developed some good rivalries playing Howell, Troy, Howell Central and Fort Zumwalt West over the past several years. Those schools are closest to us in proximity and the kids grew up playing with and against them. We will also be in the same conference with Holt now so we will play them twice a year in most sports.”
Howell North will not be in the same division with sister schools Howell and Howell Central for the first time in school history and will instead be paired up with Fort Zumwalt East, Zumwalt South, Zumwalt North, Liberty and Washington in the Central.
“This is the first time that Howell North will not be in the GAC South,” Janes said. “I am excited for the realignment change. Our enrollment has dropped over the past years. I can see North moving back to the south in the future. The Central division is tough across the board. In some sports, it may benefit us, it may not in others. I know that this is a chance to create some new rivalries and a chance to rekindle some others. The GAC is one of the toughest in the state.”
The only noticeable change, Janes said, will come in football as the Knights won't play sister school Francis Howell for the next two seasons. Howell North will continue to play Howell and Howell Central in other sports, but it will not compete against them twice during the regular season since they are no longer conference opponents.
"It was a chance for us to play some teams at our own competitive level," Janes said. "It would be a goal of ours in a few years (to play Howell again).”
While Timberland is on the move for the second time since 2018, Hayes believes his program will reside in the South for awhile due to strong enrollment numbers coupled with the addition of a fourth Wentzville high school set to open for the 2021-22 school year.
“We will still continue to play most of the Central Division, just once a year,” Hayes said. “Even with the new Wentzville school opening up in the fall of 2021, we should remain in the South for the foreseeable future. Our new boundaries will keep us around 1,700 to 1,800 students.”
