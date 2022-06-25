 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Triad

From the Program of the year: 2021-22 large schools finalists series
Triad vs Waterloo

Triad players hold their plaque aloft after they defeated Waterloo 1-0 in the Class 2A Triad sectional championship game at Triad High School in Troy IL on Friday May 27, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Girls soccer: Repeated as Class 2A champions to cap a 25-1 season. Knights beat Lisle Benet Academy 1-0 in the title game, avenging a 2019 state semifinal loss.

Boys soccer: Finished 25-1-1 and as the Class 2A state runner-up after advancing to the championship game for the first time. Had 2020 season canceled by COVID-19 pandemic after finishing third in 2019.

Baseball: Claimed program’s sixth sectional title before falling in Class 3A super-sectional round to cap 33-6 season.

Football: Advanced to second round of Class 5A playoffs, shared conference title in 8-3 campaign.

Others: Boys wrestling, Colby Crouch (120 pounds) became program’s first state champion since 1974; girls basketball, 21-10 Class 3A sectional semifinalist; softball, 20-11 Class 3A sectional semifinalist; boys tennis, ninth place in Class 1A state tournament.

