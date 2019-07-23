Three St. Louis club soccer teams put themselves in good positions with early-morning wins on the first day of the U.S. Youth Soccer Nationals Tuesday at the Scheels Soccer Complex in Overland Park, Kansas.
Sporting St. Louis 04 Red Devils, Lou Fusz 2003 Blue and Lou Fusz Elam under-19 each opened play with victories.
Brooke Kittner scored in the 60th minute to help Sporting hold off Utah Celtic 3-2.
Kittner's tally, which came on a shot she ripped from the left side of the pitch that rocketed between the keeper's outstretched arms and the left post, put the Red Devils up for good.
“It felt really good,” Kittner said. “It's really exciting to know that have a win. Last year at regionals, we didn't do so well. Now that we've won regionals this year and have already won our first game here, it's exciting to know that we have a shot.”
Sporting jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first half as Camille Welker and Maggie Illig scored in the 18th and 24th minutes, respectively.
The goals came after Sporting was bogged down in its own defensive end for most of the first half until Welker broke the scoreless stalemate.
“Everybody looked super nervous early, even when we weren't under pressure,” coach Bob Kittner said. “When we had nobody on us, we passed the ball out of bounds twice.”
Up 2-0 at halftime, Utah Celtic cut the deficit in half in 56th minute. Kittner knocked in the eventual game-winner before Sporting gave up another goal with 22 minutes to play to set the final score.
Sporting sits atop its table, tied with Midwest regional representative Waukesha Blue (Wis.).
Sporting continues group play against Revolution Dynamo (Pa.) at 7 a.m. tomorrow, followed by its final group game against Waukesha at 7 a.m. Thursday.
“It sets the tone for the week,” Bob Kittner said. “The top two teams go through to the semis, you need to get one result in the next to games to go through, for the most part, if not all three. You'd like to finish top of the group because then you play the second-place team in the other group.”
While Sporting had to hang on, both Lou Fusz teams rolled to shutout victories in their openers.
Lou Fusz 2003 Blue, coached by Cal McKee and Pat McVey, rolled past Arsenal Colorado 3-0 behind a pair of first-half goals.
“In tournament soccer, you always want to get that first win,” McVey said. “It helps knowing the future. We know that we have some tough teams tomorrow and the next day, so this was great. Today, we left a couple chances on the board, but in the end, they came to play and took total control.”
Lou Fusz Blue got a goal from Sarah Foley in the 12th minute while Chloe Netzel scored in the 16th and 51st to finish off the rout.
Madalyn Davis picked up the win in goal.
“The defense didn't give up many opportunities,” McVey said. “Our keeper may have touched the ball with her hands once or twice, but we play through her, so she touched it (with her feet) about 50 or 60 times.”
Lou Fusz Blue is alone atop the table as San Diego Soccer Club and PSA (NJ), the other teams in its group, played to a draw. Lou Fusz Blue will play San Diego at 9 a.m. Wednesday and PSA at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Lou Fusz Elam followed suit with its sister club by opening the U19 girls portion of the event with a 2-0 shutout win over Legends (Calif.).
“It's the start we wanted,” coach Mike Elam said. “We talked about this being one of the most pivotal games, for sure. With two teams coming out of the group, it was big to not only get the win but to get the shutout. We possessed the ball quite well.”
Jaimie Tottleben scored both goals — in the 19th and 68th minutes — to secure the victory.
Lou Fusz Elam is tied with Celtic Premier (Utah) for the top spot in the group. The teams will square of at 9 a.m. Wednesday before Lou Fusz closes out group play against Sunrise Sting (Fla.) at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Scott Gallagher 2003 Elite fell 3-2 to FC Dallas Premier.
Cole Ross (in the 24th) and John Cordia (57th) each scored for Scott Gallagher before Dallas rallied with a trio of goals.
Gallagher will play Baltimore Celtic Premier at 9 a.m. Wednesday and Syracuse Developmental Academy at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Lou Fusz Geerling 2005 will open tournament play at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday against Snohomish (Wash.).