Tuepker fitting in nicely with Washington Post 218

"It's a big goal for us since we don't have any post-season this year," said Czeschin, a Borgia graduate who is headed to St. Charles Community College. "We're really focused on getting our pitchers (ready) and getting the hits at the right time."

Czeschin got a pair of hits at the perfect time against the Patriots (2-4), who feature players from Valmeyer, Waterloo, Gibault and New Athens high schools.

But Tuepker recorded the biggest blow - a long drive to left field that punctuated a four-run outburst in the opening inning.

"I adjusted to the curveball and it felt really good off the bat," said Tuepker, who is headed to John Wood Community College. "At first, I just thought it was going to be a double or something. I kept my head down and ran and then I heard the crowd - a nice feeling."

Post 218 gave starting pitcher Brayden Mayer plenty of support with two more runs in the second. Czeschin drilled a triple into the gap for a 5-0 lead. Sam Heggemann followed with a double for a 6-0 cushion.

Sam Glosemeyer added a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth and Levi Weber ended the contest with a run-producing hit that put the eight-run mercy rule into effect.