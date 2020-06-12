Tuepker fitting in nicely with Washington Post 218

WASHINGTON, Mo. — With nowhere to play, Blain Tuepker decided to go with history and reputation.
The recent Wright City High graduate found himself without a summer baseball team when the St. Louis Gamers, his normal select squad, decided not to offer an under-18 team.
So the Floristell resident chose to head south and join the tradition-rich Washington American Legion Post 218 program.
"Everybody knows about Post 218, they've always been really, really good," Tuepker said. "They tend to go really, really far in tournaments."
Such is the case again.
But this time, Tuepker is along for the ride.
Tuepker slammed a three-run homer in the opening inning to propel Washington to a 9-1 win over the Valmeyer Patriots on Friday night in the Washington/Elsberry Invitational at Ronsick Field.
Washington, which improved to 10-2, won its pool in the 12-team affair and will play in a quarterfinal contest at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The championship game of the four-day showdown is set for 4:30 p.m. on Sunday in Washington.
Tuepker, a catcher, has fit in quite nicely on a team that is made up primarily of players from Washington and Borgia high schools. He is the only player from Wright City on the 18-man roster.
"Great teammates, they've welcomed me with open arms," Tuepker said. "Nice field, good atmosphere. I love it here."
The feeling is mutual.
"To see him hit his first home run for us, that was pretty special," said Post 218 infielder Jack Czeschin, who had a pair of run-producing hits on Friday.
Tuepker's older brothers - Tyler and Kyle - played for Post 218, which has reached the state tournament each of the last five years.
So he was well aware of the storied history of the program.
Now, Tuepker is enjoying the feeling that comes with donning the bright red jersey.
"It's hard to describe," he said. "It's just special to play here."
Post 218 has won seven in a row and is clicking on all cylinders heading into the final two days of the tournament.
American Legion baseball has been cancelled throughout the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic. But many programs are forging ahead with a limited schedule. Washington manager Kent Getsee has formed a competitive league with the remaining teams from around the area.
Since there is no official state tournament, Czeschin says winning this weekend's invitational takes on added importance.
"It's a big goal for us since we don't have any post-season this year," said Czeschin, a Borgia graduate who is headed to St. Charles Community College. "We're really focused on getting our pitchers (ready) and getting the hits at the right time."
Czeschin got a pair of hits at the perfect time against the Patriots (2-4), who feature players from Valmeyer, Waterloo, Gibault and New Athens high schools.
But Tuepker recorded the biggest blow - a long drive to left field that punctuated a four-run outburst in the opening inning.
"I adjusted to the curveball and it felt really good off the bat," said Tuepker, who is headed to John Wood Community College. "At first, I just thought it was going to be a double or something. I kept my head down and ran and then I heard the crowd - a nice feeling."
Post 218 gave starting pitcher Brayden Mayer plenty of support with two more runs in the second. Czeschin drilled a triple into the gap for a 5-0 lead. Sam Heggemann followed with a double for a 6-0 cushion.
Sam Glosemeyer added a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth and Levi Weber ended the contest with a run-producing hit that put the eight-run mercy rule into effect.
Brandon Stahlman, Weber and Czeschin had two hits each. Heggemann reached base three times.
Mayer, a Borgia grad, surrendered one unearned run on six hits.
Washington carries plenty of momentum into the quarterfinal round. Czeschin feels like his team is peaking at the right time.
"It's hard after not having the high school season," Czeschin said. "When you get your first game under your belt, and get the kinks out, it's easy to get the hang of things."
The Patriots put runners on in every inning. Riley McCarthy and Sam Fitzwilliam each reached base twice.
"They came out and jumped all over us," said Valmeyer manager Greg Reinhardt, who also coaches the high school team at Valmeyer. "But at least we got to play a game, that's a beautiful thing."
