Girls basketball: Third-place finish in the Class 5 state tournament matched the program’s best showing from 1979 and was its first semifinal appearance since 1980. Finished 19-2 behind Wofford signee Reagan Rapert, whose scoring average of 23.7 points per game was among area leaders.

Girls soccer: Behind 42 goals from St. Louis University signee Emily Gaebe, posted a 25-3 record and a program-best third place state tournament finish in Class 3 after fourth-place showings in 2018 and 2019.

Football: Despite missing final two weeks of regular season because of a COVID-19 quarantine, reached the Class 4 semifinals for the first time since 1983 and fifth time in program history. Finished 7-5.

Other core sports: Boys soccer, 18-4-1 Four Rivers Conference champion; boys and girls track and field swept conference team titles; girls track and field won Class 4 District 5 team title; baseball, 15-13; boys basketball, 12-13.

Individuals: Daniel Thwing won Class 4 boys track and field state title in 100 meters.