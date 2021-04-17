Ursuline's Brooks honored for unique and groundbreaking path she has blazed

“At halftime I’m going to go register for graduate school so I can be eligible in the second half,” Brooks said.

“As long as I have my mind about me, I’ll never forget that day,” Folks said with a laugh. “She really is special.”

When Brooks chose Maryville she had every intention of becoming a teacher. She saw the impact her father had as teacher and coach at DuBourg and later as a teacher, coach, athletic director and principal at Rosary.

“Whatever I did I wanted to have a positive impact on young people’s lives,” Brooks said. “I wanted to be that (inspiration) for young women.”

She was given that opportunity when she was hired to teach theology at Ursuline in 1994. She was in that role for two years when Ursuline’s athletic director at the time gave birth to twins and due to complications needed to step away.

With her lengthy athletic background, Brooks was given with the job and has kept it ever since.

As Brooks cut her teeth as Ursuline’s AD she realized just how much she didn’t know.

“I learned so much on the job,” she said. "My apologies to the student athletes from way back."