Virtual start takes Ferguson-Florissant, Hazelwood, Ritenour school districts off the field

Instead of proceeding, Brown and his colleagues are back to where they were in the spring. With no practices or related team activities, it’s on the student-athletes to find a way to stay mentally and physically prepared for the possibility of restarting again.

Ferguson-Florissant, Hazelwood and Ritenour all have put in place plans that would provide an in-person schooling option for students should certain benchmarks be met in the community with decreases in positive COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths over a certain period of time. Should those benchmarks be met and in-person schooling resumes, those districts would be eligible to participate in athletics under MSHSAA’s guidelines.

“I told them, ‘When that call comes you need to be ready,’” Brown said. “Have faith and hold on to it. Right now this is 100 percent faith.”

Should the pandemic loosen its grip on the area and sports can resume in some semblance of normalcy, Brown said teams would be able to play games up until Dec. 5. Even if they aren’t part of the postseason, there could be a chance to hand out those helmets and pads and just go play.

“There might be an opportunity to get back out there,” Brown said. “I look forward to the day ‘faith and hard work’ are back on display.”

