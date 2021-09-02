Voelker finds the corner pocket, sparks De Smet to comeback win at Summit

FENTON — De Smet didn't plan to leave anything on the field Thursday.
The Spartans, who aren't scheduled to play again until Sept. 11, rallied from an early deficit to defeat Summit 3-1 in a nonconference boys soccer game between perennial area powers.
Senior defender Ryan Voelker led a balanced attack with a goal and an assist as De Smet (2-1) handed Summit (2-1) its first loss in the finale of the Lafayette Round Robin.
"We've had a rocky start," said Spartans coach Josh Klein, whose team improved to 2-1. "We're still trying to find our groove; we're trying to find this team's identity. We knew this was going to be our toughest one yet.
"The message before the game was to empty the tank. We don't have a game for nine days, so I said, 'There's no reason you need to leave anything in the tank. Go out there and exhaust yourselves.' That goal (by Summit) was a big wakeup call."
With a large, loud crowd in the stands, the Falcons went ahead in the seventh minute when junior Carter Williams ran onto a pass from sophomore Landin Hoyle and scored from 15 yards out to make it 1-0.
But the momentum flipped in the 22nd minute when Voelker's corner kick from the right side curled inside the far left post to make it 1-1.
"I've never had a goal off a corner," Voelker said. "But I saw that wind pushing in, and I know I can whip it in pretty good with my left foot. I've been practicing a lot, putting (corners) inside the 6 and causing chaos so we can get a goal in. With the whip-in and with the wind, it found the back of the net in the back corner. I was surprised it went in. I'll take it."
Voelker was at it again less than two minutes later, sending a corner kick from the same spot into the left side of the box. This time, senior defender Justin Roschke leaped and scored on a header to make it 2-1.
"I was in a good spot, the right positioning," Roschke said of what proved to be the game-winning score. "Our phrase coming out here was, 'Empty the Tank,' so we were giving it all we had. We already lost to Lafayette a couple of days ago (Aug. 27), so we wanted to bounce back and beat the team that's beating everybody else. This is a big one for us."
Sophomore Ethan Wehmueller provided the insurance goal for the Spartans, scoring off a slick feed from junior Hank Walbert in the 69th minute. Wehmueller also is the kicker for De Smet's football team and will be in action Saturday in a game at Illinois power East St. Louis.
"He tells us he's all in on soccer," Klein said. "To score a goal in a varsity game and then turn around and possibly get some extra points in a varsity football game is pretty spectacular."
Summit coach Tom Wade bemoaned De Smet's two restart goals that had the Falcons playing catch-up for the remainder of the contest.
"You keep giving up corner kicks and you're begging for trouble. You're playing with fire," Wade said. "They had a couple of good flicks ... and scored two great goals off those. It's hard to come back from that.
"They brought a ton of energy, and we didn't match it."
Wade sensed his team let down after grabbing the fast advantage.
"We had a great start," he said. "We got that early goal and then we lost focus. We usually play a really strong possession game. We were a little sloppy. We didn't have the quality we're used to having. We'll fix it."
Even though they were down by two goals, the Falcons still had life in the final nine minutes. That was because De Smet senior Anthony Grewe received his second yellow card, which drew an automatic red card that disqualified him from the game and will also sideline him Sept. 11 when the Spartans play host to 2020 Class 3 state runner-up Cape Notre Dame.
Grewe's dismissal gave Summit a one-man advantage, but the Spartans' defense, led by Voelker, Roschke, juniors Ben Anderson and Slayton Spencer, and sophomore Austin Werner, was up to the challenge. Werner made the start with senior Ty Monschein sidelined by an injury suffered Wednesday in a 2-1 victory at Holt.
"There's always hope; there's hope to the end," Wade said. "But we were playing so frenetic at that point and (De Smet) was playing a lot of long balls. That's not the way we play. That's not the way we train. That's not our style of play. But we've got to learn from that. We've got Timberland coming in (Friday). There's no time to rest. We'll get back at it."