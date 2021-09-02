Voelker finds the corner pocket, sparks De Smet to comeback win at Summit

FENTON — De Smet didn't plan to leave anything on the field Thursday.

The Spartans, who aren't scheduled to play again until Sept. 11, rallied from an early deficit to defeat Summit 3-1 in a nonconference boys soccer game between perennial area powers.

Senior defender Ryan Voelker led a balanced attack with a goal and an assist as De Smet (2-1) handed Summit (2-1) its first loss in the finale of the Lafayette Round Robin.

"We've had a rocky start," said Spartans coach Josh Klein, whose team improved to 2-1. "We're still trying to find our groove; we're trying to find this team's identity. We knew this was going to be our toughest one yet.

"The message before the game was to empty the tank. We don't have a game for nine days, so I said, 'There's no reason you need to leave anything in the tank. Go out there and exhaust yourselves.' That goal (by Summit) was a big wakeup call."

With a large, loud crowd in the stands, the Falcons went ahead in the seventh minute when junior Carter Williams ran onto a pass from sophomore Landin Hoyle and scored from 15 yards out to make it 1-0.

But the momentum flipped in the 22nd minute when Voelker's corner kick from the right side curled inside the far left post to make it 1-1.