Washington defense comes up big down the stretch to hold off Liberty

WASHINGTON, Mo. — Washington High senior defensive back Owen Bartlett felt the game slipping away.
After Liberty quarterback Blake Seaton’s 45-yard carry and a subsequent late hit penalty put the ball at inside the 5-yard line, Bartlett felt the tension in the huddle as Liberty was on the precipice of tying the score late in the fourth quarter.
“We were all yelling at each other, but we quickly realized that we had to come together when it matters,” Bartlett said.
On the ensuing play, Bartlett pounced on a fumbled exchange - one of two red zone turnovers the Blue Jays forced in the final five minutes of the game - as Washington hung on to preserve a 28-21 victory over Liberty on Friday.
After the Bartlett fumble recovery, the Blue Jays offense moved the ball to midfield where it faced a fourth down. Washington lined up to try and draw the defense offsides, but the ball was snapped, much to the surprise of Blue Jays coach Derek Heflin.
“We had called ‘no play’ and there was a miscommunication and our center snapped the ball,” Heflin said.
The turnover on downs was immediately followed by another long Seaton run to put Liberty in scoring position.
But once again the Washington defense forced a fumble, this one recovered by senior Jack Lackmann to preserve a hard-fought victory.
“Our defense made some key plays and created some big turnovers when they had to,” Heflin said.
Despite both teams entering the game with impressive defensive statistics, a barrage of explosive plays on offense highlighted the first half.
On Liberty’s opening drive, senior quarterback Blake Seaton fired a fastball between defenders to junior Alexander Fillner, who plucked it out of the air and raced down the center of the field for a 62-yard touchdown to start the scoring.
Washington responded on its opening drive on an eight-play, 63-yard march entirely consisting of runs and capped off by a 31-yard end around by senior wide receiver Conner Maher, who took the handoff and scooted untouched to tie the score.
Liberty came right back, this time on the ground. A 28-yard jaunt by junior Jordan Smith was followed by a 30-yard burst by junior Colby Adelsberger to put the Eagles in the red zone. Then, on third-and-goal from the 17, Adelsberger surprised the defense by accepting a quick-hitting handoff up the middle. He barreled over the final line of defense to give Liberty a 14-7 lead.
But the second quarter belonged to Washington. With excellent starting field position inside Liberty territory, the Blue Jays embarked on an eight play, 46-yard drive. Junior quarterback Cam Millheiser faked a pitch, then kept the ball and followed the lead block of running back Cole Nahlik around right end and into the end zone to tie the score.
The fake pitch and keep accounted for much of Millheiser’s 82 yards rushing and both of his touchdowns.
“I found something on that play, a lot of green grass,” Millheiser said. “The guys up front blocked tremendously tonight and the receivers too.”
The opportunistic Washington defense began to assert itself when Lackmann picked off a Seaton pass late in the second quarter.
“Our cornerback was supposed to be covering that guy but he read something else,” Lackmann said. “I saw the receiver running at me, so I got on his hip, turned around and saw the ball. It turned into a big play.”
Washington junior Dylan Pape, who led the Blue Jays with 99 yards rushing, raced 39 yards on the first play to set up a 1-yard plunge by Nahlik with just 18 seconds left to send the Blue Jays to the locker room with a 21-14 lead.
But Liberty (3-3) found something in the second half with the running of Seaton. After carrying the ball just twice in the first half, he carried in 10 times in the second half and racked up 113 rushing yards, including a 14-yard powerful burst up the middle to take the game to the fourth quarter tied at 21-all.
“(Seaton) was making good reads. He’s really developed over the past four years to become a phenomenal quarterback for us,” Liberty coach Ryan McMillen said.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Millheiser polished off a 13-play drive with his favorite fake pitch play and scored from three yards out, leaving the rest to his opportunistic defense.
Washington (5-1) is just four years removed from an 0-10 season and seniors like Bartlett are proud of where they have taken the program.
“We wanted to build something, and we’re kind of building it now. Hopefully, we can hand it off to (the underclassmen) and they can continue it,” Bartlett said.
Millheiser added, “We’ve got something going right now that’s really special.”
