Big first quarter powers CBC to tournament victory over Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD — A hot start to a game can make all the difference, and that's exactly what transpired Saturday afternoon.

CBC jumped out to a 5-0 lead after one quarter and led 8-1 by halftime en route to a 12-7 win over Kirkwood in the teams' Lindbergh Invitational water polo matchup at Kirkwood High's Walker Natatorium.

“That was an amazing first half. I'm so proud of my boys. They really played hard,” Cadets coach Nicki Borella said. “We have a really small team and I think the second half of games are hard when you don't have a ton of bench. But, they fight through it and we pulled through.”

CBC (14-5) was paced by leading scorer Quinten Gallagher, who tossed in seven goals. Max Wehrmann chipped in three tallies for the Cadets.

“I was kind of nervous for the game from the start because that's a really strong team,” Gallagher said. “They beat Ladue and Ladue beat us, but this year all the teams are really really close, so you never know how it's gonna be. When we first started out and it was 5-0, I wanted to keep the momentum and adrenaline and going.”

Kirkwood (13-7) played the Cadets even over the final three quarters, but the five-goal hole the Pioneers dug themselves after the first six minutes proved to be their undoing.

“We were sloppy at the start and paid the price for that,” Kirkwood coach Rob Peglar said. “CBC is a solid team and, against a team like that if you get down 0-5, that's too big of a hole. We were watching and they were playing.”

CBC's five-goal outburst in the first six minutes was fueled by Wehrmann, who had all three of the goals in the opening stanza.

“Max is one of my top scorers. He has the second-most goals on the team (behind Gallagher),” Borella said. “He's the fastest kid, he won state in swimming (in the 100-yard backstroke). It's always great to have him counter for us.”

Gallagher went to work in the second quarter with two of his three goals to give the Cadets a seven-goal lead at the half.

“I played really, really well in the Lindbergh game and pretty well this game,” he said. “Overall, I think I did pretty well, but there's always room for improvement.”

Matt Wedlock notched a pair of goals to bring Kirkwood to within five before Gallagher converted a five-meter penalty shot to make it 9-3 after three quarters.

Peglar was happy with his team's 2-1 advantage in the third and told them as much as they exited the water between periods.

“The bench came in and did a good job,” Peglar said. “The guys that were in there did fine, but the substitutes came in and held their own.”

Gallagher scored three more goals in the first 3 minutes and 25 seconds of the fourth quarter, including another penalty shot. After missing on his first penalty shot in the first half, he was pleased to convert his two five-meter chances in the second half.

“I know the goalie, so I shot left and I made it,” Gallagher said.

The Pioneers notched three goals in the final 2:18 of the contest to bring the final margin to five and conclude a 1-1 day at the tournament that included a solid 11-10 win over Ladue on Saturday morning.

“The day overall was fine. We wanted to at least split, if not win two,” Peglar said. “The Ladue game they played on point the whole game and it was back and forth. I thought this (the CBC game) would be a one-goal game, but the first quarter did us in.”

CBC finished its four-game tournament slate with a 3-1 mark with the only loss coming to a powerful SLUH squad and the Cadets have now won nine of their last 10 games to hit the final week of the regular season on a major roll.

“We are on an uphill trajectory. We've been on an uphill since the De Smet Invite (two weeks ago),” Borella said. “They're proving to me that they're shaping up and meshing. It's the way we want to be at the end of the season.”