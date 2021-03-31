Cornett's clutch scoring sparks SLUH to overtime victory against Parkway Central

CHESTERFIELD — Carson Cornett knew what was at stake.
The St. Louis University High senior scored all four of his goals in the fourth quarter and overtime as the Junior Billikens rallied from a rare deficit entering the final period to earn a 12-9 overtime win over Parkway Central in a Missouri Water Polo game Wednesday afternoon at Central.
The win kept alive an impressive streak for SLUH (2-0).
The Junior Billikens have not lost to a team from Missouri since falling to Parkway West in the 2014 MWP district title game. Stretching things out even more, SLUH has not lost a regular season game to a Missouri team since May 1, 2010.
“I don't know why we waited so long to really turn on the jets, but once we got them on, we started playing with a sense of urgency,” Cornett said. “I think that's really what pushed us over.”
With some exceptions, SLUH generally keeps just juniors and seniors on its varsity squad, so this year's team came in with a lack of varsity experience due to the cancellation of last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, thus making the early going a trial by fire.
“We're a young team and we're doing our best to just see what we've got, honestly,” Jr. Bills coach John Penilla said. “Cooper Scharff is our only returning varsity player and he played about three minutes when he was a freshman. You can practice all you want, but game speed is just a different thing. Every game is a learning opportunity for us.”
In contrast, Central (0-1) returned its top two scorers from two years ago in Alex Napawan and Matthew Campbell and that duo combined for five of the Colts' nine goals in their season opener Wednesday.
“We'll be relying on them a lot this year, but beyond that there's not a whole lot of varsity experience, so this season as a whole across the board, the big question mark will be who is stepping up,” Central coach Andrew Schonhoff said. “It's a good position to be in your first game of the season to go up against the team that's won the last five state championships. It's a good standard to see where you're at.”
SLUH grabbed a 2-0 lead after one quarter on goals by Sam French and Joe Zirrilli and increased that lead to 4-1 by halftime as Zirrilli and Brody Nester sandwiched a goal by Napawan.
“Our last game against Chaminade (an 11-7 win four days ago), our defense did not look as good as it did right there,” Cornett said. “We went into the game knowing we were going to stay in the passing lanes and really shut down the two-meter, and that's what we did.”
The Colts exploded for four successive goals in the third quarter to take a 5-4 lead entering the final period.
Napawan got the second-half scoring started just 45 seconds in and goals by Campbell and Quin Wolff 54 seconds apart squared the game at 4-4. Jack Bentley's goal on a two-on-one break-in with 2:28 left in the third gave Central its first lead of the game.
“I think they were a little shell shocked in the beginning and then we scored a couple in the shallow end, which is always a bit of a surprise,” Schonhoff said. “I was happy to see them fighting through to the very end.”
Cornett scored goals 1 minute and 9 seconds apart midway through the fourth to give SLUH the lead back at 6-5, but Central's Neel Nayak tied it by scoring with 2:54 remaining.
It stayed that way until Nathan Mercier lobbed one just across the goal line to put the Colts back up 7-6 with just 29 seconds left in regulation. Cornett, though, had a quick answer just 10 seconds later to send the game to overtime.
“You can't always control what the other team is doing, but you can give your best effort,” Penilla said. “To see them fight through that fourth quarter and then obviously overtime, I'm really proud of the effort.”
In the first of the two 3-minute extra periods, Cornett and Brandon Harris scored 41 seconds apart to put the Jr. Bills up by two. Napawan scored his third of the game to bring the Colts back to within one before Cornett notched his fourth with 27 seconds left in the first overtime to make it 10-8.
After the teams switched sides, Campbell scored just 11 seconds into the second extra period, but Harris put SLUH back up by two and Gavin Baldes sealed things with a goal with 45 seconds left to help the Jr. Bills secure their 94th straight win over an area opponent.
“The team we have right now, I think we have a really good dynamic,” Cornett said. “Aside from a couple sophomores that are playing varsity, this is basically our junior varsity team that we played with (two years ago). And so when we would have been split up last season, that didn't really happen. So we've really only played with each other, so I think we really play well together. It's been good.”