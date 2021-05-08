De Smet's defensive plan works in district victory against CBC

“Unfortunately, we were hit pretty hard the last month with sickness and people being out, but it happens,” CBC coach Nicki Borella said. “But I'm really proud of them regardless. Coming in as a new coach, not really knowing what to expect, and being in the top 10 is awesome.”

Gallagher's seven goals April 10 gave CBC a 12-10 win over in a game at Parkway Central that came directly after the Spartans lost by a goal to the host Colts.

Gallagher plays with all of the De Smet players on the St. Louis Area Polo club team, so the Spartans knew they had to make a concerted effort to keep his goal total down in the rematch.

“We made a point this week that somebody's got to score besides Q. I think we did a little better job than we did the first game,” Swyers said. “Playing them on a back-to-back was poor scheduling on my part. Give credit to them the first time they played us, but I just thought we had so much room for improvement and it was clear how much better we played today than the first time we played them.”

Dolan was the offensive standout for the Spartans on Saturday with a game-high six goals.

“It feels good anytime you score six goals,” he said. “I was getting good passes in from set and all over.”