De Smet's defensive plan works in district victory against CBC

LADUE — After Quinten Gallagher burned them for seven goals in a narrow loss four weeks ago, the De Smet water polo team knew its No. 1 job Saturday was to contain the CBC standout.
The Spartans did just that, holding Gallagher to four goals, all after De Smet had built a big lead, and the Spartans hung on for a 15-10 win over the Cadets in a Missouri Water Polo postseason district tournament second-round match at John Burroughs.
“We know he's a dominant player, so we definitely tried to focus on him a little bit and take him out the game, and I think it worked,” De Smet senior Michael Dolan said.
Eighth-seeded De Smet (5-7) advanced to face top seed Parkway West (12-0) in an MWP quarterfinal matchup at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Burroughs. The Longhorns knocked off the Spartans 12-7 in an April 22 game in which West led by nine goals after three quarters.
“They got away from us and we kind of climbed back in the game, so it was a little closer than the score indicated,” Spartans coach Taylor Swyers said. “They're the favorite for a good reason. They're very strong. I think if we play in a good pool like this and we play well, we've got a chance.”
CBC (5-8), the No. 9 seed, finished the season with five successive losses and six in its last seven after a 4-2 start.
The Cadets had just one extra player available on the bench Saturday.
“Unfortunately, we were hit pretty hard the last month with sickness and people being out, but it happens,” CBC coach Nicki Borella said. “But I'm really proud of them regardless. Coming in as a new coach, not really knowing what to expect, and being in the top 10 is awesome.”
Gallagher's seven goals April 10 gave CBC a 12-10 win over in a game at Parkway Central that came directly after the Spartans lost by a goal to the host Colts.
Gallagher plays with all of the De Smet players on the St. Louis Area Polo club team, so the Spartans knew they had to make a concerted effort to keep his goal total down in the rematch.
“We made a point this week that somebody's got to score besides Q. I think we did a little better job than we did the first game,” Swyers said. “Playing them on a back-to-back was poor scheduling on my part. Give credit to them the first time they played us, but I just thought we had so much room for improvement and it was clear how much better we played today than the first time we played them.”
Dolan was the offensive standout for the Spartans on Saturday with a game-high six goals.
“It feels good anytime you score six goals,” he said. “I was getting good passes in from set and all over.”
Junior Gabe Lasek had a strong first quarter with three of his five goals to stake De Smet to a 5-1 lead after the first seven minutes.
“I haven't really been performing as much as I'd like to the full season, so to come out here the first game of the playoffs and be a decent part of that victory felt really nice,” Lasek said. “This is my first-ever varsity playoff season because I didn't get mine last year, so this is huge.”
Dolan took over the scoring duties in the second quarter with a four-goal outburst that led the Spartans to a 10-4 advantage at halftime.
“Michael definitely stepped up,” Swyers said. “He's been our leading goal scorer this season. He's doing a really good job.”
After De Smet notched the first two goals of the third quarter to stretch things out to its biggest lead at 12-4, CBC stormed back with six straight goals to make things interesting.
Max Wehrmann scored a pair of goals 39 seconds apart and Harry King tallied a goal late in the third to make it a 12-7 game after three.
Gallagher notched consecutive goals in a 47-second span before Jacob Busch scored his second of the game to trim the Cadets' deficit to two with 4 minutes, 23 seconds left.
“Never giving up is a sign of a good group of guys,” Borella said. “Even when you're down, if you keep playing hard, it shows the love of the game.”
Thomas Dolan, Michael's younger brother, scored 1:10 later to stop the CBC run and Michael Dolan and Lasek each found the back of the cage in the final two minutes, as De Smet held the Cadets scoreless in the final 4:23 to hang on for the victory.
“Toward the end there, we had some really good center play,” Swyers said. “Gabe and Michael — especially Gabe — gave us a lot of really good center play so we had those opportunities at the end to finish it off.”