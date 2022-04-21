Despite early departure, Ramey carries Ladue over Lindbergh in tournament opener

KIRKWOOD — James Ramey absolutely hates watching from the bench. But he was glad to see his teammates had his back.

The Ladue standout scored eight goals before the third quarter was half old Thursday afternoon, but he drew his third ejection foul and gained a seat on the bench for the rest of the game with 59 seconds left in the third.

The Rams led by two goals when Ramey departed the game and added one more to the cushion in his absence in a 12-9 win over Lindbergh in the opening game of the Lindbergh Invitational boys water polo tournament.

The game was the first of 16 over the next three days as part of the eight-team Lindbergh Invitational, which is being played at Kirkwood High's Walker Natatorium this season due to an ongoing construction project on the Lindbergh High campus that doesn't allow spectators at water polo events.

“I know those guys have my back from the start,” Ramey said. “I knew I was out and it was unfortunate, but I knew everyone on that bench was gonna give it their all when they got in the water. Seeing that just shows how ready we are.”

Ladue (9-7) won its third game in a row and fourth in the last five. Ramey was one of four Rams who were called for three ejection fouls, causing their early departure from the game.

“We're down people. We have one of our starters sick and another one only played a half and he wasn't gonna play at all because he tweaked his back,” Ladue coach Michael Clay said. “So, I knew we were gonna have to play a lot of guys and get a lot of minutes out of guys who maybe haven't gotten some. I'm proud of them. They really stepped up.”

Lindbergh (11-7-1) lost for just the second time in six games, but fell to the Rams for the third time in the last 12 days.

“James is incredible. We had no answer,” Flyers coach Andy Butler said. “We got his third ejection in the third quarter down by two and I'm thinking, 'We're about to roll now. We're ready to go.' And we just had nothing left. Our shooting was off today. Just a few more shots dropping, you're that much closer and you've got a chance.”

Ladue jumped out to a 4-2 lead after one quarter on the strength of three goals from Ramey, but Drew Watson scored three of his four goals in a 1-minute, 56-second span to pull the Flyers even at 5-5 with 2:40 to go in the second quarter.

“Drew's only a junior who didn't even come out his freshman year. He came out last year and kind of dominated on JV, so we're excited about him,” Butler said. “He can use both hands. There was one goal where he went with his right and then flopped it over to his left and he put it in cross-cage. It's really hard to guard that.”

Ramey converted a pair of five-meter penalty shots in the final two minutes of the first half to give the Rams a 7-5 lead at the break and he kept his hot scoring pace up with three more goals in the first 2:20 of the third quarter to make it a 10-7 game,

“He's so good at getting inside and making something happen,” Clay said. “He definitely carried us for three quarters. And a lot of that was with a double or triple team.”

But, Ramey drew his second and third ejection fouls of the game within a 19-second span late in the quarter to put an early end to his day.

“It was kind of frustrating, but I just had to get my mind clear,” he said. “It's a team game and I needed my team.”

Ladue led 10-8 entering the fourth quarter and outscored Lindbergh 2-1 in the final six minutes without Ramey to secure the win.

“We still managed to outscore them in the fourth, which says a lot for where we are and where we're getting,” Clay said. “We're starting to develop into a full team. Hopefully it keeps up and carries over.”