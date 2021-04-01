Devon Bierman, senior, Ladue Apr 1, 2021 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Devon Bierman, Ladue water polo Picked up valuable experience as a sophomore for the Rams, notching 11 goals and 33 points in 2019. Has scored five goals and added a team-high seven assists for 17 points in this season's first two games. 0 comments Tags Prep-sports Goal Assist Point Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Water Polo Water polo players to watch 27 min ago