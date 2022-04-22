Dunbar powers De Smet's rout of MICDS in Lindbergh Invitational matchup

KIRKWOOD — Caleb Dunbar liked what he did Friday afternoon, but also lamented about what could have been.

The De Smet senior scored a game-high nine goals, including four in the second quarter, in the Spartans' convincing 16-5 win over MICDS in a Lindbergh Invitational water polo game at Kirkwood High's Walker Natatorium.

“I wasn't too happy with myself, I'm not gonna lie. I thought I missed a bunch of ones I shouldn't have and I made a few that I probably shouldn't have,” Dunbar said. “It evened out, but obviously I would have liked to have played better. I would have liked to have come out a little harder than I did and finish a little better.”

The win was the ninth in a row for De Smet (14-3), which went just 5-8 a season ago.

“Last season, we lost a bunch of close games and that seems to have turned around this year,” Spartans coach Taylor Swyers said. “As a coach, you can see the stuff I have been screaming at them to do in practice, they're now doing it in games.”

“We're doing pretty good, right? The numbers speak for themselves,” Dunbar said. “I will say, though, there are some times when we're just resting out of position. But compared to the beginning of the season and where we are now, we're phenomenally better.”

MICDS (2-11) fell for the eighth straight game and have been outscored by 10 or more goals in five of those losses.

“We have a lot of young kids,” Rams coach Don Casey said. “We've got 16, which is a good number. They're pretty good kids in terms of work ethic and the learning, but at the same time, eight of them are kids who've never played water polo. And when I say never played, they never touched the ball until this year. We just don't have enough talent to compete with these teams, but they're learning.”

Dunbar already has recorded three games of nine goals or more this season, including a nine-goal effort against Ladue and a 12-goal outburst against Cincinnati St. Xavier.

He had just 16 goals in his junior campaign last spring, but he now has 93 this season, and it was the offensive explosion against Ladue that brought it all about.

“Last season, I was our primary center defender so I just stayed back on defense most of the time,” Dunbar said. “We started off this season like that's what I was gonna be. Then in the third game of the season against Ladue, I had two really early ejections, so they moved me to offense and I got nine in that game. So, it just kind of built from there.”

The Spartans got off to a hot start Friday with a 5-1 lead after one quarter of play with four of the tallies coming from Thomas Dolan. Dunbar had one of the first-quarter goals and then had the hot hand in the second six minutes with four of the six goals in a 6-0 second-quarter advantage for De Smet.

"He's probably the best defensive player in town, but we had to make an adjustment,” Swyers said of Dunbar. “Gabe Lasek has played well for us on defense and that has allowed Caleb to do his thing. He's had a big year for us.”

Things evened out in the third quarter with each team scoring three goals to make it a 14-4 game after three periods. Owen Limbrick had two of the three tallies for the Rams and led his team with three goals in the game.

“One of the things that our kids need to do is know what upper-level water polo is. We could play some schools and win some games, but I'm not sure that the improvement that we want would be there,” Casey said. “To the kids' credit, they are looking for improvement. We don't talk about wins and losses very much. If they improve and do the things they need to do, the water polo, the winning, the shots and scoring will take care of themselves.”

After Mason Boon scored in the fourth quarter for MICDS, Dunbar closed out the scoring with his eighth and ninth goals of the game in the final two minutes.

Despite that, the Spartans were able to get a good look at some of their younger players during the second half.

"They played really well,” Dunbar said. “We communicate switches and stuff and every time they got it, which is really good because we haven't had too many practices where we've worked on that.”