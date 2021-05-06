Five-time defending champ SLUH takes on role of hunter in Missouri Water Polo district tournament

West has been strong from the opening whistle this season, going through the regular season undefeated, including a pair of wins over Kirkwood.

“We played Kirkwood (on April 29) and I kind told the boys it was not only for the conference championship but it was also probably for the No. 1 seed,” Cutelli said. “To get it, the team was excited. They were pumped. It's exciting.”

The Pioneers boast arguably the area's top player in senior Tanner Whitson, who led the MWP in both goals (95) and points (230) this season. Very rare is the year when Kirkwood has been seeded this high in the district tourney.

“I think we earned our No. 2 seed and hopefully we'll avoid the mistakes and play to our seed. We're positioned very well and it's a tribute to the hard work the team has put in,” Pioneers first-year coach Rob Peglar said. “You can't just win one game, you've got to win four. If we get to the final, that's great, but we've got four games in front of us and none of them are going to be simple.”

SLUH earned its seed by knocking off the teams seeded below it, including No. 4 Parkway Central (6-7) twice, No. 5 Ladue (12-5), No. 6 Lindbergh (9-7), No. 7 Chaminade (8-5) and No. 8 De Smet (4-7).