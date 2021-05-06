Five-time defending champ SLUH takes on role of hunter in Missouri Water Polo district tournament

With the start of the Missouri Water Polo postseason district tournament Thursday, St. Louis University High finds itself in a very unfamiliar spot.
For the first time since 2010, the Junior Billikens are not the No. 1 seed for the 21-team tourney, which begins with five first-round games Thursday before those five winners and the top 11 seeds will play in the eight second-round games Saturday.
“It's a different situation for us,” SLUH coach John Penilla said. “We're chasing. We're not being chased this year.”
After suffering their first two regular-season losses against area teams since that 2010 season, the five-time defending champion Jr. Bills (6-2) are seeded third behind the two teams they lost to this season in No. 1 Parkway West (11-0) and No. 2 Kirkwood (13-2).
“It was pretty clear throughout the season that Parkway West and Kirkwood were 1 and 2,” Penilla said. “Both those teams are so good and they both got us pretty good when we played them.”
The Longhorns are the only team other than SLUH to win an MWP title since 2010, having done so in both 2012 and 2014. West nearly won the last district final played in 2019, losing a late lead and falling to the Jr. Bills in overtime.
“With us having only played 11 games and other teams playing only 13 or 14, I don't feel like teams really got a chance to establish themselves,” Longhorns coach Charlie Cutelli said. “Usually, you're seeing the top teams three or four times a season and you could get a feel of what their guys do and what our guys do. I feel like that's missing this year.”
West has been strong from the opening whistle this season, going through the regular season undefeated, including a pair of wins over Kirkwood.
“We played Kirkwood (on April 29) and I kind told the boys it was not only for the conference championship but it was also probably for the No. 1 seed,” Cutelli said. “To get it, the team was excited. They were pumped. It's exciting.”
The Pioneers boast arguably the area's top player in senior Tanner Whitson, who led the MWP in both goals (95) and points (230) this season. Very rare is the year when Kirkwood has been seeded this high in the district tourney.
“I think we earned our No. 2 seed and hopefully we'll avoid the mistakes and play to our seed. We're positioned very well and it's a tribute to the hard work the team has put in,” Pioneers first-year coach Rob Peglar said. “You can't just win one game, you've got to win four. If we get to the final, that's great, but we've got four games in front of us and none of them are going to be simple.”
SLUH earned its seed by knocking off the teams seeded below it, including No. 4 Parkway Central (6-7) twice, No. 5 Ladue (12-5), No. 6 Lindbergh (9-7), No. 7 Chaminade (8-5) and No. 8 De Smet (4-7).
“We're the 3 seed and we beat 4 seed in overtime, we beat the 5 seed by one and we beat the 6 seed by one. So, it is super close among three through seven or eight even,” Penilla said. “It's going to take a really good game from any of us to match Parkway West or Kirkwood. We certainly hope we get that chance, but more than ever, we've got to take it one game at a time because everybody is so bunched up.”
The four through 11 seeds, which also includes No. 9 CBC (5-7), No. 10 Parkway South (6-3) and No. 11 Marquette (9-6), are teams that very well could make runs to the semifinals.
“I think like six teams right now are tied. So, under three, I think we all have a really good shot,” CBC first-year coach Nicki Borella said. “Each team has really good players and each game has been super close within like two goals of each other, except for some games where some teams have had people out.”
Peglar likes the fact so many teams have a shot at making some waves this postseason.
“It's very exciting not just from the players' point of view, but the fans and parents and everybody involved, having a tournament where any one of several teams could possibly win,” he said. “It's really great for the sport, I think, to have the balance and plenty of teams with good talent that on any given day could rise up and keep going through the bracket.”
However it all shakes out, it will happen in different postseason surroundings than usual, as the tournament will have no games at St. Peters Rec-Plex for the first time in a long time. The deciding factor was the Rec-Plex not allowing spectators, as was the case with this year's boys and girls swimming and diving championships.
Thursday's first-round games will be contested at John Burroughs, Pattonville and MICDS, while Saturday's eight second-round games will have two games apiece played at Burroughs and Lindbergh and four at MICDS.
The quarterfinals Tuesday will take place at both Burroughs and Kirkwood. The May 13 semifinals will be played at Kirkwood, and the championship and third-place games May 15 will be at MICDS.
All of those facilities are allowing two spectators per player, coach or manager with the exception of Lindbergh, which is not allowing spectators.
“I think they were waiting to get a read on the spectator policy,” Cutelli said. “The seed meeting was Sunday and I think everybody wanted to get it set in stone with game times and locations because we wanted to get that info out to everybody. We're blessed that MICDS and Kirkwood are allowing two spectators, so at least we will get some fans.”
Penilla is intrigued by what the different-than-normal postseason facilities will bring to this year's district tournament.
“I'm kind of excited about it just because it's a different look,” he said. “There's certainly kind of the majesty, if you will, of the Rec-Plex knowing the history of it when it opened back in '94 with the Olympic Trials. But these other pools are so nice.”