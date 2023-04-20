Addie Wedding is a sophomore at Nerinx Hall, but she’s making a name for herself playing girls water polo for the Ladue Rams.

There is a co-op between Ladue and Nerinx Hall in the sport. Jacob Jadodzinksi, director of the Ladue water polo program and the boys varsity coach, said there are “about eight girls from Nerinx Hall” playing for Ladue.

Wedding has brought firepower to the Rams.

As a freshman last spring, Wedding scored 63 goals and 28 assists for 154 points to lead the Rams, who finished third in the second annual Missouri Water Polo District Tournament.

“Last year I think that many teams underestimated her,” Jadodzinksi said. “As a freshman to score that many points was incredible, especially when the girls league had only been around for one year prior. This year many of the teams now recognize her as the biggest threat in the water. Teams are putting two to four people on her at all times just so that she will not be able to shoot.”

But that hasn’t stopped Wedding this season.

As a sophomore, Wedding already has topped herself. The 5-foot-6 center already has 64 goals and 25 assists for 152 points with three regular season games left before postseason play begins.

Ladue (8-2) returns to action when it plays host to Marquette (10-0) at 5:30 p.m. April 25.

“Every time I think of last season, I think of the amazing community that helped me get where I was,” Wedding said. “With my great teammates that pushed me to do better and my parents and coaches who worked with me in and out of the pool, I did not expect to be ranked third with stats as a freshman, but it was an exciting experience to see my skills put into numbers.”

Wedding has been playing water polo for four years. She liked how demanding the sport was and the technical aspects of the sport.

She also plays for the St. Louis Lions Club, an all-girls program that was founded about three years ago. Wedding traveled to her first and second Junior Olympics in Dallas with the team as well as taking many trips to Chicago to play local teams.

Before that, she played with St. Louis Area Water Polo (SLAP).

Jadodzinksi knew the Rams were getting a talented athlete in Wedding.

“I help coach the St. Louis Lions,” Jadodzinksi said. “Addie was a member of that team prior so I at least had an idea of who she was and what she could bring to the team. I knew that she would be a great asset, however I did not at that point know how important of a role she would have.”

Ladue girls head coach Jud Brooks said Wedding keeps improving.

“Addie has natural talent but over the years has exponentially improved those talents by putting in work,” Brooks said. “She set her mind to becoming the athlete she is and is now reaping the rewards.”

Brooks liked how quickly Wedding became a big part of the Rams last year as a freshman.

He added she kept producing despite opponents trying to disrupt her game.

“It was fun to have a 2-meter who immediately knew how to set and control that essential position,” Brooks said. “I wasn't surprised. Being double- and triple-teamed every game made that (scoring) all the more impressive. When Addie is given the go ahead to get up on her legs and score, she dominates. Her high corner power shot is unstoppable when she puts everything into it.”

Wedding has been named a team captain. It’s a big responsibility and one she takes seriously.

“I see myself as a leader in the pool with communication and organization,” Wedding said. “Being a center, I have to direct people where to go, which means I am pretty vocal.”

That’s what Brooks wants from Wedding. He likes what he has been seeing from her this spring.

“My expectations were more of the same, but to really begin to quarterback the team, to direct and lead more,” Brooks said. “She has done that."

This season, Wedding is happy with how she is playing and her teammates as well.

“I am beyond happy with this season. We have many new girls joining as well as most of last year’s players returning,” Wedding said. “We have won most of our games and have been playing very well.”

Wedding's teammates also love how well the sophomore is playing and how she helps others improve their games.

Senior Liza Yanuck said she enjoys watching Wedding in action during a match.

“It’s incredible. It’s like watching her do all the amazing things she does, it’s insane,” Yanuck said. “She does so much to lift other people up so they have opportunities to get better. Having her on our team has made us so much better.”

Senior Mila Willmann agreed.

“She actually is an inspiration to me even though she’s two years younger than me,” Willmann said. “She’s just so good. It’s like inspiring to other girls to see how well she plays. She definitely has made me better.”

Wedding is looking forward to meeting Marquette again next week after Ladue lost 7-4 to the Mustangs on April 15 in the inaugural Founders Cup.

“We know what we did wrong and are already communicating about how to fix it,” Wedding said. “My team and I are practicing new ways to come back for our game next week against Marquette.”

After coming in third last season in the district tournament, Wedding would like for the Rams to do even better. The Rams, she said, are certainly capable to be playing in the "last game of the season.”

“We are very well balanced and strong. I think we have a good shot at winning or at least coming close to it,” Wedding said. “With Liza Yanuck as a great center defense, we have great defensive structure and with a great communicative and organized offense we are looking great.”

Brooks is confident in his Rams making a deep run in the postseason tournament.

“We have every intention of winning a championship this year,” Brooks said. “We are a team, we play as a team. Addie is a powerhouse, but the supporting players this year put it all together.”

Jadodzinksi agreed.

“I believe that we are definitely in contention for a top place in the state tournament,” Jadodzinksi said. “Our girls have grown so much not just since last year but even this season. This is a squad that I think many other teams are afraid of playing against, and I think we have shown that so far this season.”